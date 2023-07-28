On most Tuesday evenings, John McMahon makes his way to the Kerr Street Campus of Forest Hill United Methodist Church.

He is not at the facility for a Bible study, but rather something much more basic. For McMahon, who has been homeless for the majority of the past 12 years, he is there for the meals that Doug Caughell provides each week at 6 p.m.

“It’s reassuring and it brings what sense of community you have together,” he said.

Caughell’s food ministry is a refuge for many people in the area, some of whom, like McMahon, are also experiencing homelessness.

Others are simply struggling to financially keep their heads above water.

“It is a little more desperate than it has been in times past because everything is getting so highly inflated and expensive,” said Robert Schoenfeld, a regular at the ministry, who is on a fixed income.

Always accompanying Schoenfeld each week is his rescue dog, a dachshund named Doodlebug.

“He’s the grin maker,” Schoenfeld said. “Everywhere we go, people smile.”

‘I just saw a need’

People also smile when around Caughell, a Food Lion produce manager, who has been serving dinner to people in the community since 2009, when he co-founded the ministry with former Kerr St. United Methodist pastor Jim Hood.

Caughell and Hood aimed to provide 5,000 meals in their first year, inspired by Jesus feeding 5,000 in the book of Matthew. They easily surpassed the threshold.

Caughell, who currently runs the ministry by himself, rotates through a selection of easy-to-prepare meals, including hot dogs, meatball subs and chicken patty and barbecue sandwiches, to name a few. Each plate also includes a side, such as beans or corn, a snack, usually chips, and a desert.

“I just saw a need,” the Kannapolis resident said about the ministry. “Helping people is exactly what Jesus calls us to do.”

Though hard to access county-specific data, as the numbers can change often, about 9,300 people are homeless across North Carolina on any given night, according to information from the nonprofit organization National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Caughell estimates he has served around 51,000 meals, including to-go boxes. Though he has been serving meals to about 30 people of late, the most he served on any one occasion was 97.

Leaning on others

As pivotal as Caughell has been in creating the ministry, he cannot help people by himself.

He depends on the dedication of volunteers, both individuals and groups, including local churches such as Forest Hill United Methodist and St. James Lutheran Church, to prepare (assembly line-style) the meals.

A Food Lion store manager also donates a $50 gift card each month.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to see people who are willing to come out and help people they don’t even know,” Caughell said.

Gary Weeks first began volunteering in 2018. It was his chance to give back to others, something he had largely avoided throughout much of his life.

“I have never actually been the kind of person who gave back quite honestly and then I got to a certain age and thought, ‘You need to help others,’” he said.

He has enjoyed not just preparing the meals but also getting to know many of the people on the receiving end.

“You find out that all people are basically alike,” he said. “Some of them just get in different circumstances, some of them in really bad circumstances, but they’re still human beings. And they’re really nice to talk to.”

Volunteers of all ages—from young kids to older adults—help out.

Bess Brown, a member of Forest Hill United Methodist, has been preparing meals for three years. She specifically makes the deserts each week.

For Brown, 93, serving others has always been a calling.

“I always felt like I was supposed to be a missionary,” she said. “And I guess this is helping to fulfill that.”

More than just food

Throughout his time running the ministry, Caughell has never worried about the type of people receiving food. He welcomes anyone and everyone.

“I don’t worry about why they’re there,” he said. “They came in for a reason and God says we should love them.”

As much as he values providing support to people going through tough times, it can nonetheless be difficult to witness how many individuals continue to struggle on a daily basis.

Understanding his ministry is often a last resort for many, Caughell appreciates whenever there is less of a need for his services.

“When I see that I have low numbers, I feel it’s a blessing on their side,” he said. “They didn’t have to be here.”

The lasting impact of Caughell’s ministry for certain individuals, extends well beyond the food that is provided.

More than a decade ago, Caughell met a man named Rick, who was wheelchair-bound, with one of his legs having been amputated.

“It could have been worse,” Caughell recalled the man told him, noting he could have lost both his legs. He asked Caughell and a group of others to pray with him for a new prosthetic.

About six months later, Rick walked into the facility, aided by his new prosthetic. He attributed much of his good fortune to Caughell and his volunteers.

“It was all of your prayers,” Caughell said the man jubilantly told them.

The moment left an indelible impression on Caughell.

“Here’s a guy that looked at a situation in a different way and I think God rewarded him for it,” Caughell said.

As the ministry has grown and expanded over the years (it was initially held every other Thursday), Caughell said he has learned the importance of “being consistent in what you do, because you never know when God’s going to show up in a special way.”

“You never know when that one person is going to come and you don’t know what’s going on in their lives,” he continued. “And you touch them and you didn’t even know it…That’s been the biggest blessing for me.”

The Kerr Street Campus is located at 419 Kerr Street in Concord.