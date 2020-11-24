A.L. Brown graduate advances in Holiday Baking Championship

Contestants in the show are asked to make a dessert in a preliminary heat and a main heat. A winner is picked from the preliminary heat and given an advantage in the main heat. Lorenzo won the main heat in Episode 2 and the preliminary heat in Episode 3, so he set expectations high for himself with the judges at the beginning of the show. That has also created a challenge for him, one he says might have been important in last night’s episode.

“I think the pressure really got to me, because I’m like, ‘Dang, I’ve got people watching me, now they’re going to be having my back and I’m just like Ahhhhhhhhhh!’” He said. “I think I just got really overthinking a lot of things that I was doing and it made me overthink on my planning and the desserts that I was presenting.”

But he got through the episode and still has a chance to win. And this week, he was able to celebrate staying alive with his family as he is back in town working from home. This is the first time in three years he will have had a chance to be at home for Thanksgiving because the holidays are such an important time for a pastry chef, and he is excited to not only enjoy his ride with his family, but also bake for them while he is home.

And who knows, maybe he’ll take a second shot at perfecting his snow globe.