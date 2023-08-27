There was a good deal of pressure on Howard Irvin as he prepared to take the bar exam. If he were to fail, he would get drafted into the U.S. Army, and likely serve in Vietnam.

Fortunately for Irvin, he passed. It was a benefit for Cabarrus County as well, as he has gone on to serve more than 50 years as a highly respected lawyer in Concord, his hometown.

At 82, Irvin, who has spent almost all of his career focused solely on real estate law, is still going strong.

He is one of the few practicing lawyers in the area who has tried cases in all three courthouses: the 250,000-square-foot new facility, which opened earlier this summer; the 70,000-square-foot red brick Courthouse, which opened in 1975; and its predecessor, what is now the Historic Cabarrus Courthouse.

He estimates he has handled 35,000 closings during his career.

“Howard is a lawyer’s lawyer,” said good friend and longtime downtown Concord attorney Randell Hastings. “He’s the best at what he does and he does it with grace and class.”

After owning his own practice for most of his career, he joined Hartsell and Williams, P.A. last September.

As a testament to what Irvin has meant to the community — he received the prestigious Liberty Bell Award in 2020 — he took part in the first trial, a child support case, held in the new courthouse, as the attorney of record.

“They just thought that I needed to have on my resume that I practiced in all three courthouses,” he told the Independent Tribune.

Establishing himself in Concord

After a few years serving as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps for the United States Navy, Irvin, who received his law degree from UNC Chapel Hill, began his legal career in downtown Concord in 1969, when he joined the law practice of his father, E. Johnston Irvin, located across the street from What-A-Burger.

“I tell people I bought and paid for the What-A-Burger,” he said with a chuckle. What-A-Burger is across Church Street from his office.

One of his earliest memories of the historic courthouse involved going there on the weekends with his father when he was a teenager. Needing to get into the Register of Deeds office, his father would “roll the window up and have my brother crawl in and come let him in the courthouse,” he said.

“Can you imagine what would happen if somebody did that now?” he said.

Irvin remembers going to trial in the early 1970s as part of a small property case. After winning the case, which involved only $100, he came home and told his wife Margaret that that was his last case in court. He then pivoted to focusing solely on real estate law.

While he said trial lawyers tend to consider real estate law to be boring, Irvin appreciates the technical nature associated with his work.

“Actually, you think it’s one thing but it’s not,” he said. “You have to know how to check titles, you have to be able to draw up legal documents, you have to do closing statements.”

Inspiring others

Due to his longevity, he has become a well-known figure throughout the area.

“I can’t go anywhere without seeing somebody,” he said.

Randell Hastings remembers one of his first significant interactions with Irvin several decades ago. As a young lawyer in his 20s, Hastings received a phone call from Irvin, who invited him to attend the ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro.

“I’d heard about the tournament all my life but had never been,” said Hastings, who just finished his 45th year of practice.

The two would go on to attend numerous sporting events together over the years, mostly basketball games.

Appreciative of the kindness Irvin showed, Hastings decided to pay it forward. Throughout his career, he has taken young lawyers out to eat or to sporting events. He also encourages them to get to know Irvin.

“That was a gratuitous kind act and I have tried to pass that along to the younger lawyers now,” Hastings said.

“From that one event, he has indirectly had an impact on dozens and dozens of the members of this bar,” Hastings added.

Irvin continues to work and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. He admits he was close to retiring when he still operated his law firm, but moving to Hartsell and Williams and working with other lawyers has been energizing.

“I tell the people I work with that I will continue until they don’t want me anymore or until I feel like I’m not productive,” he said.