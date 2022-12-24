'A long time coming': Affordable housing breaks ground in the Logan Community

CONCORD — WeBuild Concord broke ground on 26 new affordable townhomes last month in the Logan Community.

The project is the first of more than $12 million in affordable and equitable housing projects by WeBuild for this upcoming year. The city of Concord and Cabarrus County provide some funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and Concord's affordable housing revolving fund.

This project is currently estimated at $6 million.

The townhomes will sit in a currently vacant lot on Lincoln Street in the Logan Community.

During the ground breaking ceremony Nov. 30, AJ Clark, president of the Logan Community Association, said the project was just the start of a journey.

"It's a long time coming," Clark said. "But maybe not so long for what we have worked for, what we have been through and what we are about to embark on."

While seeing the project come to the community is a milestone, Clark wants to see the people in the community benefit from the housing.

"It is not only about the community. It is about those that live here. We are talking about our seniors , first and foremost, living in an affordable and safe, decent place. We are talking about the youth that lives here," he said. "We are moving forward and we will continue."

That strikes to the heart of concerns for many past and present community members, including Amos McClorey, president of the Cabarrus County NAACP.

McClorey hopes that the cost is attainable for those already in Logan.

"We just hope that the cost is down to where people who actually live here can afford it," he said. "We are going to watch that to see if this is going to be built for people who come from other cities or not. Making it affordable for the people here is what we want to see. We will be watching that."

The project has a personal tie for McClorey. He used to live in a house located directly across the road from the lot where the townhomes will be.

"I hope it enhances the people who live here and their lives," he said. "We wanted to see anything happen here. I am a product of this very lot we are standing on. I am excited about this."

But McClorey wants to see more than just affordable housing. He hopes projects like this can spark the interest of businesses moving into the area.

"When you build something like this and then you have those companies that are already committed to coming here, this is where they will start looking for their employees," he said. "They will want them to come out of this area — people who will have easy access to go to work. That's what we hope for, for companies to hire people from Logan to run factories and other facilities, to give employment to this community."

Dr. Patrick Graham, WeBuild's executive director, also wants to see the project spark business interest.

He hopes he project will draw other business into Logan to provide closer proximity to more grocery stores and entrepreneurial businesses.

"You will hopefully see a revitalization in this community from this project," Graham said.

wants to see those numbers climb. But he also hopes housing projects like Lincoln Street will spark other growth.

But those plans start with affordable housing and creating more homeownership.

In Logan, there is a 30%-35% rate of homeownership. According to the Census Bureau, the national rate of home ownership is around 66%. That is a more than 30% difference.

Graham said WeBuild's goal is to see those numbers climb, but it will be tough.

Josh Smith, assistant Concord city manager, has helped the evolution of WeBuild since the city founded the nonprofit. He said the city needs to see several times more than 26 affordable hosuign units a year to put a dent into the overall housing issue.

"Housing is a huge issue," Smith said. "It's a crisis here in the city and nationwide. It is projects like these that not only address affordable housing, but help build and sustain wealth for our community members. A lot of folks don't have the opportunities to get into a unit that is safe and nice and in a community they desire to live in, in a school district they want, close to their work but to afford them that opportunity and to give them an option to enrich their lives is a tremendous opportunity."

While WeBuild always planned to put out affordable housing projects like Lincoln Street, the ball is rolling quickly, according to Smith.

"This was always our goal," he explained. "We dreamed big in the beginning. A project like this was something we aimed for. Coming to fruition this early is a nice surprise."

Smith said WeBuild also wants to build transitional communities where people can go from renting to working toward home ownership in the same community, so they don't have to jump around the area.

"Many people love where they live and want to own a home in that specific community," he explained.

According to Graham, WeBuild's goal is to see 90 affordable housing units constructed in the next two years. This past summer, the nonprofit was granted enough funds from Concord and the county to cover 50-60 of those units.

While the Lincoln Street project is a fraction of those goals, Smith said it has been a good project model and hopes Concord will see more of these neighborhoods in the future.

"We want to see a hundred of these neighborhoods in the next few years," he said.