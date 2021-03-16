A look at the emotional consequences of a year in a pandemic

"I think when we initially heard about COVID-19, it was in a different part of the world and a lot of us hoped we wouldn't see it," Rachal said. "As it became more apparent, it was something we were going to have to deal with, I was hopeful and I think everyone else was that it would be here for a short amount a time."

The pandemic has presented challenges to clinicians that have been humbling, he said.

"People have done remarkably well with the situation," he said. "One of my colleagues who treats Covid patients said this is the first time that we are really seeing people getting sick and we didn't know what to do. It was a humbling experience for a lot of providers and was hard to deal with for the amount of people getting sick"

But it has lasted for over a year now but he has been pleased with how neighbors have helped neighbors through this time.

"I think the other piece that was so remarkable was the way people were resilient during this time. Neighbors would look out for each other," Rachal said. "If people were sick, neighbors and friends would help take care of them. It is something that gives you hope during dark times."

But the pandemic has lasted a year and it can be exhausting.