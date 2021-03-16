A look at the emotional consequences of a year in a pandemic

As Dr. David Callaway sat down to talk about what life has been like working in a level one trauma center over the past year, he said coming to terms with the reality of COVID-19 was harrowing.
"It is hard to think back to the last year though without thinking of the over 11,500 North Carolinians that have died," Callaway said in a media Zoom call.
Following a trip to the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland just weeks before the WHO declared a global pandemic, Callaway and his emergency department colleagues sat around a coffee table talking about potential responses to the pandemic. They realized what they were facing.
"We stopped and we said man this is going to be different," Callaway said. "It was hard to believe how much different it is going to become."
He is a Navy veteran and has experience working in disaster zones. But he knew this pandemic would be different.
The pandemic, he explained was unescapable. People were coming in sick to the emergency department, but once he was home, he and his wife were taking on new jobs as at-home teachers as schools shut down. And then the lockdown happened. There wasn't a place the pandemic didn't touch, he said.
One of the worst days for Callaway during the pandemic, was finding out his wife had cancer a week into the pandemic. His wife found out she had cervical cancer. He remembered a conversation with his wife about scheduling a surgery just as hospitals like Atrium Health were starting to limit the types of services and procedures they were offering.
"Nothing builds empathy like taking a punch yourself," Callaway said.
Thankfully his wife received the help she needed, and Callaway said she is doing well now.
The pandemic has also brought a new aspect to his work.
"For the first time in 30 years, I went an entire year without getting on an airplane," Callaway said.
He explained that the lack of travel has allowed him to focus on his work here.
"I think it has caused me to lean into what personal aspects I bring into my work," he explained.
He thought back to when the nation hit 100,000 cases back in early 2020 compared to the over 29 million cases the country has tallied now.
"Frankly I am proud to be part of Atrium Health and our teams and to be part of a community that has come together to fight this," Callaway said.
But if there has been one silver lining in the pandemic, the focus on mental health might be it, said Atrium's Medical Director of Behavioral Health Dr. James Rachal.
"For the first time a lot of people were given the license to say it is okay not to be okay," Rachal said in a media Zoom call.
Rachal, like many Americans, hoped in the early months of 2020 that the pandemic would run a quick course.
"I think when we initially heard about COVID-19, it was in a different part of the world and a lot of us hoped we wouldn't see it," Rachal said. "As it became more apparent, it was something we were going to have to deal with, I was hopeful and I think everyone else was that it would be here for a short amount a time."
The pandemic has presented challenges to clinicians that have been humbling, he said.
"People have done remarkably well with the situation," he said. "One of my colleagues who treats Covid patients said this is the first time that we are really seeing people getting sick and we didn't know what to do. It was a humbling experience for a lot of providers and was hard to deal with for the amount of people getting sick"
But it has lasted for over a year now but he has been pleased with how neighbors have helped neighbors through this time.
"I think the other piece that was so remarkable was the way people were resilient during this time. Neighbors would look out for each other," Rachal said. "If people were sick, neighbors and friends would help take care of them. It is something that gives you hope during dark times."
But the pandemic has lasted a year and it can be exhausting.
Rachal said many Atrium Health employees have relied on services to help keep their mental health stable as they fight through the pandemic. And the Behavioral Health Department has also seen an increase in patients.
And that is a welcome response for Rachal.
"It is good to see people actually talking about mental health issues," he said.
With three COVID-19 vaccines on the market, there is hope, but something still weighs on Rachal's mind.
He is also concerned about the number of people that will need mental health services after the pandemic calms down. People have been running on adrenaline trying to make it through. But once enough vaccines are out there, the pandemic thins and a new normal emerges, people will have to face the emotions brought up by the pandemic.
"Now that hopefully as we are getting back to more normal, I can see that for some people that is going to be an adjustment including transitioning going back to the work place," he explained. "I imagine we will have an adjustment to going back to normal, maybe a level of discomfort with seeing people without masks and large gatherings."
But now that there is a push to be open about behavioral health, Rachal said he is optimistic in the path forward.