It was a pretty surreal moment for employees at Atrium Health Cabarrus Wednesday afternoon, as they eagerly waited in line to meet a legend: Five-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

As majority owner, chairman and CEO of the SodexoMagic enterprise, which provides food services at selected Atrium Health hospitals in the greater Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas, Johnson met with employees from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem earlier Wednesday before coming to Concord.

“It was wonderful,” said Asha Rodgriuez, facility executive with Atrium Health Cabarrus about meeting Johnson. “He’s incredibly personable and incredibly humble.”

“I think the most amazing thing about getting to know him is hearing his personal story and his journey,” she added. “He has a phenomenal appreciation for folks who work in the service industry and particularly a diverse demographic as well.”

It was nice not just hearing his story of success but also his story of struggle, Rodriguez said, adding that being around Johnson was “very, very inspiring.”

Founded in 2006 between Sodexo and Johnson, SodexoMagic serves consumers at over 1,700 sites in corporate, healthcare, universities, K-12 schools and aviation, according to its website.

SodexoMagic, which is a strategic partner for Atrium, works to hire local employees and purchase goods and services from minority and women-owned businesses.

Johnson, who towered over everyone, took time speaking deliberately and taking pictures with each person, treating each individual like they were the only person in the room.

“It’s a blessing,” Johnson told the Independent Tribune about the partnership with Atrium and getting to meet the many Atrium employees who waited patiently to see the Los Angeles Lakers great.

What he loves about Atrium is the company works to “uplift its employees to better themselves.”

“Anytime you care about the community and give back to the community, it’s very, very important,” Johnson said, noting his employees who work at Atrium are happy to serve the public.

He recalled an especially poignant moment earlier in the day, when he met a 16-year-old patient who had been in the hospital for a while. Johnson said he enjoyed “the chance to uplift his spirits” by talking with him about NBA hoops and cars.

“God has given me a purpose in life and my purpose is to try to, as much as I can, uplift people and try to make sure they understand that their hopes and dreams can come true, especially young people,” Johnson said.

"God is good," he said toward the end of the meet-and-greet, adding that helping as many people as possible is "the true blessing."