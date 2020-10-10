A modern approach: Cannon Pharmacy changes name to True Care

CONCORD — Members of Cannon Pharmacy Concord may have noticed the pharmacy’s recent name change to True Care Rx. Owners Josh Young and David Line said that name change comes with a new way of providing care.

Gone are the days where pharmacy runs turn into a mini grocery purchases, Young said – or at least those days are over at True Care. While the apothecary sometimes was synonymous with dish soap and detergent, True Care is heading into a more modern approach to pharmacy, he said.

“You can think about it as the pharmacy is no longer the place where you go and get your dish soap,” he said. “It’s the place you can go and get your medicine and your cholesterol checked or your medicine and an A1C done.”

Why the change?

With pharmacists pushing for provider care status, Young and Line see pharmacy moving toward a comprehensive approach to care. There are

The pharmacy is expanding its services to reach a wider set of needs, Young said. The pharmacy is going to gradually expand its capabilities and they hope, Young and line said, to one day have other health care providers on staff.