A new look for Historic Downtown Concord

It was a sunny and clear day as Concord leaders officially broke ground on the Downtown Streetscape Project.

Barbrick Avenue Southwest was abuzz with downtown business owners, Concord City Council members, Mayor Bill Dusch and Cabarrus Commission Chairman Steve Morris as the groundbreaking ceremony began Wednesday morning.

Dusch opened the ceremony by noting the groundbreaking's fitting venue. The ceremony took place on Barbrick Avenue, just down from Means Avenue. Those street names come from John Means and Leonard Barbrick, who in 1796 bought the 26-acre site that would become downtown Concord and the county seat. Both streets also enter onto Union Street, a name that evokes the spirit of Concord.

“Downtown, which is a big part of our city, it is the heartbeat of our city. Whatever happens downtown branches out into everything,” Dusch told the Independent Tribune.

The streetscape plan includes 22-foot-wide sidewalks, reduced 11-foot travel lanes, 11 parking spaces remaining on Union Street with two new ADA accessible spaces, sharrow (bicycle symbols) markings, new concrete sidewalks with brick paver accents, added street trees and landscaping, new smart light poles, updated utilities, space for public art and outdoor dining and cafes, designated loading and unloading zones, and pedestrian drop-off zones.

The new streetscape project is coming at just the right time for the city, according to Steve Osborne, the city's planning and neighborhood development director.

“You have the infrastructure needs,” Osborne said. “There is so much development. There is so much happening downtown, we need to repair or update aging infrastructure, number one. Number two is the significance of taking space from cars and giving it to people on Union Street.”

A good bit of that development is apartments. About 304 new apartments are going up in the downtown area, bringing more foot traffic. Osborne said the new streetscape design was created with pedestrians specifically in mind.

“The best part is making the streetscape work best for patrons and businesses in the downtown area,” he said. “We think we are creating a street that will serve the citizens of Concord for many, many years, especially with the outdoor environment, the street trees, outdoor dining and pedestrian space.”

The streetscape project initially started in 2016 with the Downtown Master Plan, which identified public comments requesting something be done about the streetscape downtown.

Later in 2019, a demonstration project conducted by the city revealed that many residents in the area supported taking space from parking and giving it to pedestrians. The demonstration asked residents' opinions about whether there was support for bringing in parking on both sides by one foot, eliminating parking on only one side, eliminating parking on both sides or doing nothing.

“Overwhelmingly, the public said remove the parking and give it to people,” Osborne confirmed.

Garrett Price, the owner of Market Street Studios and The Loft at 14th, said he has high hopes for the project.

“My hope is that it drives more residents and even people that aren't from here, down here and to grow the foot traffic and grow the presence and overall awareness of downtown Concord and what it has to offer,” Price said. “I don't think enough people know what it has to offer.”

The project is also taking care of some aging infrastructure underneath the streets.

“Not only are we going to have a new streetscape, but we are going to create the infrastructure underneath. That is one of the most important things,” Dusch said.

The project will take about 18 months to complete. But Osborne said it will be well worth the wait.

“At the end, the citizens are going to love what they have before them,” he said, “with more opportunity with shops, businesses and places for people.”