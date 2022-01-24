A new year, a new you

Think improvement, not perfection

Changing the way you eat does not need to be an all or nothing effort. Small changes can lead to big results.

Some easy ways to stay motivated and on course:

Start small. If you currently eat takeout four times per week, start by cutting that down to two times a week. Or make one healthy swap this week to start off, rather than replacing every snack in your pantry with fruits and veggies. Next week, make another swap, then another, then another. Build!

Set SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, timely) goals for yourself! Instead of saying that you will drink more water this year, say that “In January, I will drink 2 liters of water per day by using a water bottle that tracks my intake.”

Think of healthy eating habits as a way to change your lifestyle and not as a limiting “diet.” Avoid restriction and instead, make mindful choices most of the time while allowing yourself an indulgence at times.