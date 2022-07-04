 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A patriotic 3-day weekend

Patriotic concert

The Charlotte Symphony wowed the Village Park crowd with a patriotic concert Friday, July 1.

 DAVID ROMAN/RomanDA Photography

The Charlotte Symphony kicked off the 4th of July holiday weekend with a patriotic concert at Village Park. Photographer David Roman share photos with us. More can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/fourthconcert

Harrisburg and Midland both had fireworks for the Fourth and Mount Pleasant held an independence celebration Saturday, June 25.

Charlotte Symphony

Village Park was packed for the concert.
Charlotte Symphony

The annual concert is a Kannapolis tradition and made it return after missing the pandemic years.
Charlotte Symphony

A close-up look on-stage with the Charlotte Symphony.
