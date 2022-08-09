A portion of Church Street closing Wednesday

CONCORD - Continuing construction on the Cabarrus County Courthouse expansion is closing another street.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10, at noon, a portion of Church Street in downtown Concord will be closed until further notice due to construction on the courthouse. This closure is necessary to protect the safety of the workers and traveling public during this time.

The closure will be from Market Street to Corban Avenue.

One land of the street has been closed since construction began.

Other closures

Old Airport Road and Roberta Road remain closed with on-going work.

Old Airport Road is closed through Aug. 24 for bridge repairs over Cold Water Creek.

Roberta Road is closed at Cochran Road and Brookville Avenue. A new roundabout is being built.

The roundabout is expected to open by Aug. 26, just before the new Roberta Road Middle School opens.