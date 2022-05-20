'A pure joy': Hickory Ridge High School student gets her dream

HARRISBURG — Hickory Ridge High School reestablished its Junior Dream Team program this month in a big way.

Kelsey Leyton is a 17-year-old Hickory Ridge High School student living with Down syndrome and she was the first student to receive her dream through a Junior Dream Team since the pandemic stalled the program.

Stephen Vaughn, director of programing for Dream On 3, said it was a joy to watch Leyton receive her dream.

“She is an absolute sweetheart and a pure joy,” he said.

Leyton received her dream at a pep rally Thursday, May 12, on the Hickory Ridge fields in front of the entire student body, her family, Cabarrus County commissioners, Harrisburg Mayor Jennifer Teague, and Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki.

The pep rally was disguised as a varsity versus junior varsity soccer scrimmage — Leyton is an assistant coach. At 1 p.m. the student body entered the field led by the school band and cheerleaders. There were 1,800 students present in total.

For her send off to the airport, Kelsey and her family rode in a limo with a police motorcade. When the vehicles arrived on the track, the soccer team set off confetti cannons.

“This was very rich, just to be able to see this happen again after such a long time of not being able to do this. The high school feel of it with the band and the athletes, you can’t duplicate this in a virtual setting,” Vaughn said.

But while giving Kelsey her dream was the main attraction, there was more going on at the pep rally. The Junior Dream Team program was restarting.

In 2015, Hickory Ridge High School was the very first school in the nation to have a junior team and make a dream come true. The first dream kid to ever be selected by a Junior Dream Team was from Hickory Ridge High School. That dream kid was Ne’quan Blanton.

He was also at Leyton’s pep rally sendoff to “pass the crown” to her. When Blanton got in front of the student body, Vaughn said it was an emotional moment for all.

“I looked at Kelsey, and she started crying,” he said. “She was processing this moment of him passing this forward. This changed his life and he had a message for Kelsey that he recorded. It was very special to watch — the power of that moment.”

This was the first time a Junior Dream Team in any state was able to corral a student body together and assemble for an event since the pandemic started in 2020, Vaughn said.

“This school was the first to start it, and they are the first to re-establish it,” he said. “In 2015, it paved the way for high schools across the country to work with us and do this.”

And being able to celebrate during the sendoffs for dream kids is important for the program.

“This is the super bowl moment for the Junior Dream Team in raising support and awareness in being around Kelsey and rallying around her,” he said.

A junior dream team is made up of 10-12 student leaders. They meet weekly through the school year and identify a dream kid. The team then holds fundraising and raises awareness to help the school rally around the dream kid.

"They learn planning and leadership skills in this process,” Vaughn explained. ”They helped plan this event. They are very involved in it. It’s a moment where the students are involved in it fully.”

And the team went all out with Leyton's dream. She is an avid soccer player and enthusiast. And she is a big fan of Alex Morgan, a professional soccer player for the San Diego Wave FC.

Leyton's itinerary for the following weekend was extensive.

On Friday, May 13, she spent the day at the San Diego Wave FC practice where she met Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper, two members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. She gifted the two players Dream On 3 scarves and t-shirts, spent time kicking the ball around the field with both players, and enjoyed a birthday cookie cake with Dahlkemper.

Leyton and her family returned to Torrero Stadium May 15 to watch the San Diego Wave take on the Chicago Red Stars where they watched warmups from the field. Leyton was also able to participate in the coin toss for the game.

Her weekend was also filled with time at the San Diego Safari Park with in a private safari tour where she was able to see elephants — her favorite.