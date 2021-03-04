A road closed for nearly a year is finally open in Midland

MIDLAND — A road in the Town of Midland that was washed out at the beginning of April last year is finally repaired and open to traffic.
Midland's Town Engineer Richard McMillan said he heard the news from the N.C. Department of Transportation this week.
"I received word from the NCDOT this week that the culvert replacement on Bethel [Church] Rd is complete and the road was reopened last week," McMillan wrote in an email Thursday, "either Thursday (2/25) or Friday (2/26). The NCDOT replaced the old culvert with two (2) culverts and built stone endwalls."
McMillan announced at a November 2020 town council meeting that NCDOT was gearing up to start repairs to Bethel Church Road. But he then expressed some concerns over NCDOT's decision to replace the damaged pipe with the exact same type of corrugated pipe
A road in the town of Midland that has been closed since the end of April may be repaired as…
“From looking at it, it appears to be that the bottom of the pipe was eaten out,” McMillan said at the November meeting. “This is one of the reasons I am an advocate of not using corrugated metal pipe. I have seen these failures occur way too much. I have seen this kind of pipe material completely erode in nine years.”
Residents in the area have stated that they are glad the road is repaired, but they wished the repairs included a bridge and not pipe.
When the road was first closed, the NCDOT did not release a timeline for when repairs would start, due to COVID-19 financial constraints and budget cuts.
The NCDOT closed the road April 2020 after heavy rain caused Anderson Creek — which runs near the road — to flood. Culvert pipe that ran underneath the road was supposed to divert the water, but that didn't happen.
Jennifer Thompson, with the NCDOT, said the 66 feet of pipe that ran under the road was damaged in the Spring storms and could not divert the water.
The washout took out about a 20-foot section of road. While that area does not have a history of flooding, the damaged pipe ultimately resulted in the road washout, Thompson stated previously.
When the road originally washed out, water filled the deep gap. Debris was hidden beneath and posed a threat to drivers. The water was drained following the storm, but the gap remained in the road for months.
Now the road is open to traffic, repaved with two pipes running underneath supported by stone walls.