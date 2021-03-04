A road closed for nearly a year is finally open in Midland

“From looking at it, it appears to be that the bottom of the pipe was eaten out,” McMillan said at the November meeting. “This is one of the reasons I am an advocate of not using corrugated metal pipe. I have seen these failures occur way too much. I have seen this kind of pipe material completely erode in nine years.”

Residents in the area have stated that they are glad the road is repaired, but they wished the repairs included a bridge and not pipe.

When the road was first closed, the NCDOT did not release a timeline for when repairs would start, due to COVID-19 financial constraints and budget cuts.