A sculpture show is coming to Concord and the community made it happen

CONCORD — A local nonprofit is putting on its own sculpture show in Concord, opening next month.

Fulltime Funkytown (FTFT) is a nonprofit started by TuxedoKat’s Kat Cornelius, her husband David Cornelius and Doyle Bussey.

The trio were able to recently garner nonprofit status for their funky idea. They formally decided to create FTFT around the time Kat’s sculpture the “BookMark” went up on Union Street in 2021.

Bussey and Kat had been pushing for more community art and had presented ideas to the city’s recently formed Public Art Committee for a community sculpture show and a spray art park.

But there were some barriers. The biggest one: time. Doyle and Kat wanted to get community involvement in public art up and going, but going through regular channels to accomplish their goals would admittedly take a large amount of time.

The “BookMark” offered a unique opportunity. After it went up, people in the community contacted Kat and Bussey about advancing public art in Concord.

As they shared their plans, people in the community began to take an interest. But it wasn’t until after Kat put up her sculpture “Blue Strain” that the idea for the sculpture show became a reality.

“Since the ‘BookMark’ went up, the ball has been accumulating of residents who are eager for something like this to happen,” Kat said. “We’ve been accumulating a contact list of private business owners and residents who want to support it and will put a sculpture up for a period of time on their property.”

The Cornelius’ and Bussey have been working behind the scenes to make a list of private property where they can place about 10 sculptures for about a year in Concord for the show. They also reached out to artists to acquire sculptures. Some of those to be featured in Concord — about five — will be coming from the 2022 Salisbury Sculpture Show.

The Concord Sculpture Show will have pieces clustered around Union Street North, Downtown Concord, Union Street South, the Gibson Mill and ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. Concord residents will be able to walk in these areas to view the sculptures freely. Some pieces are known to be well loved by children.

The pieces will stay up for about a year and then switched with new pieces in 2023.

The show is being funded by FTFT and the land where the sculptures will reside was offered as temporary homes for the pieces.

David said the sculpture show ended up being FTFT’s inaugural project because of the community’s willingness to offer land for the sculptures.

“It's only because we have been able to secure property and sculptures easily,” he said. “Without that we wouldn’t be able to do this. We just want to get this out there for people to see.”

FTFT was also interested in a spray art park and plans to make that happen down the line, but resources came together for the sculpture show.

David said he hopes to hear feedback from the community after the show goes up.

“We want to have input from people to hear what else they would like to see and what really interests them,” he said.

Kat has her own goal for the show. She wants to meet as many people in Concord involved in art as possible.

“I want to connect with as many local artists as possible,” she said. “If I can get all the people in this area who offer a creative service compiled together, I want to create an artist directory.”

Kat also says she wants FTFT to work more with the City of Concord. ClearWater Arts Center is featuring the sculptures in front of its center in the show. Kat said getting people interested in public art can take a lot of work. Pulling resources can make that effort bigger and easier.

FTFT is also asking the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners at its May 16 meeting to use the Rotary Square area as a location for two pieces at the sculpture show. The pieces are “Genesis” by Wayne Vaughn and “Pages” by Richard Pitts.

Sculptures have not yet been placed around town, but work preparing their temporary homes has started.

The Concord Sculpture Show will kick off with a Fulltime Funkytown Welcome Event at Southern Strain Brewing Company in Concord May 23 from 6–8 p.m.

The Southern Strain Brewing Company is located at 165 Brumley Ave. Northeast Suite 3001.