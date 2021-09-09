A sixth grader learns about 9-11 from Aunt Maddy who was there

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maddy guessed whatever happened was on the helipad. “I saw someone running, alarms were going off everywhere,” she continued, as she explained getting her keys and purse but not having time to change out of her high heels. She tried to get to her car but was re-routed to the courtyard. When she ran into someone else from her office she told them, “We need to stick together.”

On a black and white aerial photo of the Pentagon, she showed Emily where her office was and where the plane had crashed into the west side of the building. Maddy’s finger traveled across the photo as she continued her recollection of the events.

“We went from the E ring to the A ring and saw all this black smoke, but we didn’t know what had happened.” Maddy looked up, shaking her head. “It never occurred to me that it was an airplane, even having just watched all that in New York, it never occurred to me.”

Maddy continued, “We walked to the concourse and outside. We were walking down the stairs to the parking deck and the phone rang.” She looked at Emily. “It was your grandmother. I told her, ‘Something has happened here.’ She said, ‘A plane went into your building.’”