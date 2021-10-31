A Soft Place to Land: Asking questions and staying connected

What a mild understatement from my anything-but-understated child.

My daughter, who enjoys fostering and loves the anticipation of getting ready for the kids to come, even admitted, “Sometimes it is fun for a few days, but then they stop trying to be nice and it stops being fun.”

Like an agitated snow globe, when children enter foster care, their whole lives are turned upside down. It takes time for their worlds to settle and only then is it possible to begin to see who is really inside the children who have recently been “assigned” to the new family.

Sometimes it can feel like a honeymoon — no attitudes, no conflict, everyone is polite and grateful. Sometimes it is the opposite; we have had children who have growled at us, cried and lied, broken things, stolen things and seemed to create conflict just as a way to feel like they are in control of a life that has become (very much) out of their control. It is almost impossible to tell what might be nervous behaviors or coping mechanisms, what might be the stress of trying to establish new roles within a new family and in a new school. Maybe the behaviors are part of adjusting to new routines, or they could be the result of past trauma or abuse.