A Soft Place to Land: Asking questions and staying connected

After fostering for nearly 15 years, there are a lot of things I never thought I would ask or say to a child — but I have.
“Are you wearing underwear?” “How many days in a row have you worn those socks?” “We don’t eat money; take that out of your mouth!” “Those are underwear, not shorts, you have to put clothes on over those.” “So you have never wiped after pooping in your whole life?” “We don’t ever try to touch moving cars. In fact, you don’t need to touch any car.” “Silly string is not a can that shoots out noodles; we don’t eat that.” “Are your pants somewhere in that ball pit?”
One thing I probably don’t ask the children in my household enough is how they are really doing and if they are happy. I especially don’t ask my biological children that enough as it pertains to sharing their lives and home and parents with other children.
It can be very hard for home to feel like home when there are new people who are changing familiar dynamics. The oldest may not be the oldest anymore. The youngest may not be the youngest anymore.
My daughter has been the only girl at times, and at other times has shared her room with sisters. My son has been the only boy, and at other times been one of four boys. They have each had children in their same grade adding an element of competition that has brought out both the best and worst in each of them.
Sometimes I take for granted that stress is felt by everyone in the household, from the new children to the other children in the home, pets, parents and anyone else who maintains the residence. It can be difficult for children who have been in the home, regardless of their “on paper” affiliation to the family, to share.
Sharing rooms, clothes, toys, parents, attention, the front seat in the car, their favorite cereal, the bathroom, grandparents, hobbies, traditions and activities can be very emotional for children but easy to disregard as adults. I have found it is beneficial to have one-on-one discussions with the children as soon as the slightest tinge of jealousy, resentment or assorted nastiness surfaces.
Often, I confess, our conversations are more of me telling them the reasons why they need to get along and work together and remember what the foster child has been through than me actually listening (without interrupting) and relating to how they are doing.
Sometimes it is hard to feel like my children are being little more than spoiled and whiny. They can seem so ungrateful, complaining about inconveniences and petty adjustments, and I fail to consider the years and years of concessions and sacrifices, grace, generosity and love these kids have shown to the 30-something children I have thrust into their lives as instant siblings.
I have a 15-year-old who is outspoken about almost everything, including how he just wants a “regular” family. I recently asked him if he is actually miserable and if we are ruining his life by fostering. “No,” he said. “It’s just hard sometimes.”
What a mild understatement from my anything-but-understated child.
My daughter, who enjoys fostering and loves the anticipation of getting ready for the kids to come, even admitted, “Sometimes it is fun for a few days, but then they stop trying to be nice and it stops being fun.”
Like an agitated snow globe, when children enter foster care, their whole lives are turned upside down. It takes time for their worlds to settle and only then is it possible to begin to see who is really inside the children who have recently been “assigned” to the new family.
Sometimes it can feel like a honeymoon — no attitudes, no conflict, everyone is polite and grateful. Sometimes it is the opposite; we have had children who have growled at us, cried and lied, broken things, stolen things and seemed to create conflict just as a way to feel like they are in control of a life that has become (very much) out of their control. It is almost impossible to tell what might be nervous behaviors or coping mechanisms, what might be the stress of trying to establish new roles within a new family and in a new school. Maybe the behaviors are part of adjusting to new routines, or they could be the result of past trauma or abuse.
Maybe it is not necessarily medical or developmental reasons for behaviors, but that shouldn’t be ruled out yet either. The child might be angry or upset or worried or anxious. Then again, it could be just regular awkwardness of childhood, or the aftereffects of being cooped up in virtual COVID land for a year and a half.
Regardless, we continue onward, and each day is closer to normal with the occasional hiccup day that can make you realize how far you have come.
Some days feel like “Groundhog Day,” while some days it is like watching a bird take flight. To see accomplishment and friendship and confidence emerge is thrilling. I can’t make too big a deal out of it because I don’t want to scare it away. Today, he was dancing in the kitchen. He called me Mom. He proudly showed off his homework. He is becoming a real child. And yesterday all the kids were playing hockey in the living room on their knees, the little ones weaving in and out trying to do what the big kids did. There was a little, squishy rubber ball bouncing off the wall and ricocheting off the couches; there was laughing and arguing and chaos and I smiled. They are going to be OK. All of them.