A soft place to land: your Levi might be waiting for you

It would be two days later before I would get the news that sent me running up and down the halls at work proclaiming that he was mine. Some people clearly remembered the day we got the call for him followed by the day we picked him up from the hospital. Some had held him when he was a week old, most remembered the first time they saw him, whenever that had been. There were hugs and tears of joy, smiles that masks couldn’t conceal and chills that came wave after wave. We all said his adopted name at least three times in different contexts just to try it out on our ears. It was beautiful and we all grinned like idiots the rest of the afternoon and into the next day. In fact, I am still grinning like an idiot.

I struggle with dates or years; I stamp time by who was in our family at a certain period. At one point we had a child we hosted from Afghanistan who came for medical treatment but whose age was unknown. In Farsi, the adolescent boy answered the interpreter's question about his birthday then the interpreter turned to me translating his reply to English, "I was born in the cold season after the second goat died." My sense of timing is a bit like that too. This baby came to us six children ago when he was a teeny five pound, five day old baby with a grown man's face. In court one day, the judge said he had one question for the foster family and I stood nervously to receive his inquiry, trying not to be intimidated by the court proceedings and whatever impending interrogation would soon be directed at me. Every eye in the courtroom focused on me as I tried to appear calm. It seemed like minutes before the judge finally looked at me and smiled. "Does this baby have a mustache?" He held the court report pointing to the page with the photo of the child that is now my son. I spoke definitively but with a nervous quiver in my voice, "Yes, your honor. Yes, he does."