A soft place to land: your Levi might be waiting for you

On the 24th of May, he had graham crackers and yogurt, played with blocks and dinosaurs, listened to a story called "I'm Having a Blue Sky Day," rode a plastic, blue puppy toy on the playground while flying an orange streamer in the wind.
He ate vegetable soup with cornbread, had some apple slices and milk and hardly spilled anything on the rescue vehicle shirt he wore. His long little legs stretched out of his red shorts. The green socks that didn't really match his outfit stayed on his feet in his little size 7 Vans shoes all day. He celebrated using the potty and took his nap covered with his green giraffe blanket.
When he woke up, he had a snack of goldfish crackers and milk then spent much of his afternoon at daycare playing with five of his six best friends. He got picked up early and watched a little league game from his stroller but spent much of the game throwing pretzels on the ground, gasping as though they had accidentally spilled, then doing it all over again. He had chicken nuggets for dinner leaving his trademark single bite out of each one but never finishing any. He played with his brothers and sister and ran around scolding the dog for no wrong doings whatsoever. By the time he fell asleep in his crib (that he may or may not be outgrowing,) no one had any idea of the significance of the day.
Maybe it happened while he was eating his soup or playing dinosaurs with Ben. Maybe it was when he was riding that puppy toy, scooting across the playground flying his streamer in the breeze. Perhaps he was asleep when it happened but at some moment in the very next country, 16 miles away, the judge was signing and the courts were stamping his decree of adoption.
It would be two days later before I would get the news that sent me running up and down the halls at work proclaiming that he was mine. Some people clearly remembered the day we got the call for him followed by the day we picked him up from the hospital. Some had held him when he was a week old, most remembered the first time they saw him, whenever that had been. There were hugs and tears of joy, smiles that masks couldn’t conceal and chills that came wave after wave. We all said his adopted name at least three times in different contexts just to try it out on our ears. It was beautiful and we all grinned like idiots the rest of the afternoon and into the next day. In fact, I am still grinning like an idiot.
I struggle with dates or years; I stamp time by who was in our family at a certain period. At one point we had a child we hosted from Afghanistan who came for medical treatment but whose age was unknown. In Farsi, the adolescent boy answered the interpreter's question about his birthday then the interpreter turned to me translating his reply to English, "I was born in the cold season after the second goat died." My sense of timing is a bit like that too. This baby came to us six children ago when he was a teeny five pound, five day old baby with a grown man's face. In court one day, the judge said he had one question for the foster family and I stood nervously to receive his inquiry, trying not to be intimidated by the court proceedings and whatever impending interrogation would soon be directed at me. Every eye in the courtroom focused on me as I tried to appear calm. It seemed like minutes before the judge finally looked at me and smiled. "Does this baby have a mustache?" He held the court report pointing to the page with the photo of the child that is now my son. I spoke definitively but with a nervous quiver in my voice, "Yes, your honor. Yes, he does."
That day was years ago. Two of them, as a matter of fact. Although his parents never visited him, never came to court, and essentially abandoned him when he was taken into custody at birth, it still took two and a half years before the adoption was finalized. It took two years, seven months, one week and five days of worry and wonder and wishing and praying and loving and fear and joy and every other imaginable emotion and thought for him to be ours. There was a time, a few weeks before his second birthday that I thought we might lose him and I didn’t know how to fight or appeal or protect him from the business of bureaucracy and procedures. My whole team rallied, the judge and court and social workers pulled together to make sure that little mustached baby boy didn’t lose the only family he knew. And this became the happily-ever-after love story of my newest son, Levi. Meaning, “Joined in harmony” and because family is more than “jeans,” Levi.
Not every child’s story ends this way but they all deserve a soft place to land when their world falls apart. If you have questions about fostering or you feel called to be that forever or “for now” family that is so needed for a child whose world is falling apart, the community needs you, and that child needs you. Reach out to your local DSS or one of the amazing private fostering agencies in the area. Your Levi could be waiting.