A SOFT PLACE TO LAND: Zaylin and Faith on their way - got to get ready

Tomorrow they’re coming. 4 o’clock is the updated time of arrival; it was 7 o’clock previously and the time moving forward makes everything feel a little more real. This is the third time we have expected to get these same children, so there is still the chance they won’t come at all, but tomorrow at 4 p.m., they are supposed to be getting dropped off by their social worker.
Zaylin and Faith are spending their last night wherever they are now, and tomorrow they will move to our home. I should sweep the front step. They probably have no idea what to think. I wish I had been able to talk to them ahead of time. I wish I could have reassured them that it was going to be OK. They are probably pretty nervous, having no idea what to expect. New is so hard. New and unknown and feeling alone must be terrifying.
Zaylin is 10 years old. What a hard time to start over. It’s a shame he couldn’t have come in time to start the school year with the rest of the students; I hate that he has to be the “new kid” already. I wonder if he likes sports. We just missed baseball and soccer signups. Darn. I wonder if he likes school. I wonder if he will like the pajamas I bought him. I hope they fit. There is a big difference between 8/10 and 12/14. I wonder if he already has a backpack. I bought him one just in case. It’s full of a ton of folders and notebooks and pencils that he may not even need, but I checked the school’s website and they still had their school supply list posted, so I went shopping. I need to vacuum his room in the morning. I just finished getting Romario moved out and re-set the room, but I did not want the vacuum to wake up Levi in the next room. I want it to be fresh and inviting when Zaylin opens the door. I wish I had a picture of him. I would have had it framed on his chest of drawers, but I’ve never seen him at all. I have no picture and no idea what he will look like, but I want it to feel like home — like he belongs.
Little Faith won’t take too long to settle in, I hope. Two-year-olds are still able to be distracted pretty well, but sometimes they just cry and cry. The more I think about her losing everything she knows, the sadder I am and the more I want to give her. It’s hard not to get carried away. I wonder if they will come with a lot of stuff or if we will be starting from scratch. It breaks my heart knowing there will be times she will probably want something or someone, and I will have no idea what she is even asking. It will take time to learn her, but she won’t understand that. I’m so glad her brother will be here, too.
We almost didn’t get them. If Romario’s goal had not changed last week in court from reunification to adoption, and if the decision had not been made for him to move to his adoptive family, we would not have had room for Zaylin and Faith. We could have taken one, but not both. As it is, sweet and silly Romario is getting his “second place” dream come true. Of course his first choice was to go home with his mom and Mimi, but I had not heard from nor seen them ever in the entire time Romario lived with us. “If I don’t go back to my family,” he would say, “I wish I could get adopted by my teacher.”
Luckily for Romario, his kindergarten teacher from last year felt the same way, and their forever is just beginning.
An hour ago, I took (what I believe are) the last IKEA bags of his clothes and toys and books to his new home. He now lives only a few blocks away and there are already Matchbox cars and Nerf darts stuck in the cracks of his new driveway. It is a beautiful conclusion to the overlapping chapter of our lives.
So I have scraped whatever that dried slime was off his windowsill and I have a few more pages left to do in his scrapbook, and by tomorrow evening, we will have two new faces to love. I don’t know their story and, in fact, I don’t really know anything about them. I know that, tonight, I can’t sleep, for as little as we know of them, they probably know even less of us. I bet Zaylin had a hard time falling asleep tonight, too. I know that tomorrow their world will change. Tomorrow we will have to be the soft place for them to land.
If you are interested in this uncertain but incredible journey of fostering children, please reach out to an agency near you, either through your county or through a private agency. There are children whose worlds are falling apart and they need a soft place to land.