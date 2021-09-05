A SOFT PLACE TO LAND: Zaylin and Faith on their way - got to get ready

Zaylin and Faith are spending their last night wherever they are now, and tomorrow they will move to our home. I should sweep the front step. They probably have no idea what to think. I wish I had been able to talk to them ahead of time. I wish I could have reassured them that it was going to be OK. They are probably pretty nervous, having no idea what to expect. New is so hard. New and unknown and feeling alone must be terrifying.

Zaylin is 10 years old. What a hard time to start over. It’s a shame he couldn’t have come in time to start the school year with the rest of the students; I hate that he has to be the “new kid” already. I wonder if he likes sports. We just missed baseball and soccer signups. Darn. I wonder if he likes school. I wonder if he will like the pajamas I bought him. I hope they fit. There is a big difference between 8/10 and 12/14. I wonder if he already has a backpack. I bought him one just in case. It’s full of a ton of folders and notebooks and pencils that he may not even need, but I checked the school’s website and they still had their school supply list posted, so I went shopping. I need to vacuum his room in the morning. I just finished getting Romario moved out and re-set the room, but I did not want the vacuum to wake up Levi in the next room. I want it to be fresh and inviting when Zaylin opens the door. I wish I had a picture of him. I would have had it framed on his chest of drawers, but I’ve never seen him at all. I have no picture and no idea what he will look like, but I want it to feel like home — like he belongs.