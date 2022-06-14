 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A special date to the prom

  • Updated
  • 0
Date for the prom

Christ Classical Academy of Charlotte hosted its prom with a 50s theme. Truett Morrison of Harrisburg asked his 89-year-old grandmother, Jenna Sue Taylor, to go with him to his first prom.

 Submitted photo

Christ Classical Academy of Charlotte hosted its prom with a 50s theme. Truett Morrison of Harrisburg asked his 89-year-old grandmother, Jenna Sue Taylor, to go with him to his first prom.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan 6. panel: Trump knew there was no election fraud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts