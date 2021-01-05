A view of COVID-19 from the Community Free Clinic

New doorbell and remote locking systems on the doors allow clinic staff to know exactly who is entering the building. the clinic has also staggered times when different people will be in the building. Monday clinic hours have been reserved for in-person specialty visits like gynecological visits. And any in-person visits for normal Tuesday-Thursday clinic hours are staggered to prevent patient interactions.

Educational classes like the food pantry demonstrations on healthy diets have also been restructured to fit a virtual classroom.

But with all of the changes, Litton said the pandemic has forced ingenuity and some things might stick around.

One thing to stay is telehealth.

"Working for a non-profit, free care clinic means that we don't have a budget that is as robust as somebody else," Litton said. "If I can give an employee the opportunity to be remote accessed just in the afternoon when their child gets off the bus, I am going to try and do that. Just the idea that we don't have to have somebody come to the building just because it is the way we always did it is something we may keep."