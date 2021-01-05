A view of COVID-19 from the Community Free Clinic

When the state went into lockdown back in in March 2020, The Community Free Clinic in Cabarrus shut its doors to in-person visits, but quickly made the switch to temporary telehealth communications. Now 11 months into the pandemic, the clinic is finding that those temporary fixes may be permanent fixtures.
Adaptations
The clinic has a patient pool of about 300 people consisting of uninsured individuals who fall well below the federal poverty line. The clinic is specifically outfitted to care for patients who have chronic conditions that require long-term maintenance, clinic Executive Director Nancy Litton said.
With a patient pool that has a lack of resources and one or more condition that exacerbates COVID-19 symptoms, the clinic's patients are at risk for serious health complications should a patient contract COVID-19.
That was the clinic's first concern when Gov. Roy Cooper made the Stay at Home Order in the spring of 2020. The clinic closed its doors to in-person care, something it had never done before. But knowing the risks, clinicians kept in tough with patients through frequent check-in phone calls. As it became clear the pandemic was not leaving any time soon, the clinic outfitted its practitioners' phones and personal computers with applications for remote healthcare.
Patients started receiving telehealth appointments by phone or video call, depending on the patient's access to technology.
The clinic did see a few clusters of COVID-19 cases in the early months of the pandemic. It linked its patients with other resources for testing and symptom management, utilizing options like the Atrium Health's COVID-19 Virtual Hospital.
"If a patient is fearful that they have contracted COVID, we are not bringing them into the clinic. We are engaging them in the community support structure for COVID," Litton said. "We might speak with them on activities, like we might give them directions on how to manage symptoms. but we are trying immediately to move them into this community based structure so that testing is done and contract tracing can begin."
But patients still need treatment for their other conditions.
"The clinic itself would give support for those other underlying conditions because our patient population does have multiple health issues. We have individuals that are both asthmatic as well as having diabetes," Litton said. "We have a high risk patient population in this environment of the pandemic."
Vulnerability
Cabarrus County currently has a positive test rate of about 13.5 percent as of Jan. 5, which is slightly better than the state's 16.5 percent rate. And with cases steadily increasing, the risk to the clinic's patients are still present.
The clinic is also tracking the number of patients that have contracted COVID-19 and when they recover. In recent months, those numbers have been in the single digits with only occasional instances of 10 a month.
But Litton said communication with patients has been hard.
"We are letting our patients know that if they have a suspicion of an exposure we want to hear from them about that," Litton said.
But since the clinic does not conduct COVID-19 testing, patients can forget to tell the clinic.
Patient shave also contracted the virus by living in homes with multiple cases of COVID-19. But often, a family may only have one person under the clinic's care. And clinic staff may not hear about the status of others in the household.
Due to the population the clinic serves, Litton said, patients may live in multi-generational households. This increases their risk of exposure, Litton said.
"When you talk about a household that is multigenerational or multifamily, those are risks for clusters. They just definitely are. and those families may only have one individual that is part of our clinic, so our ability to know auto everybody else is limited," Litton said. "You may have a patient that works construction or is in hospitality or someone in their family may have those jobs. But it puts them at risk.
The clinic's patients also have other risk factors. The s comprised of majority Black or Latino dissent. The Black and Latino community have been been disproportionately affected by health complications due to COVID-19.
While the clinic's patients have always been a part of a vulnerable population, the pandemic has only exacerbated it, Litton said.
New normal
For patients who did not contract the virus, they still needed access to medication and frequent monitoring. To meet those needs, the clinic became mailing prescriptions to patients instead of requiring pickups at the clinic.
As the state was able to open up, the clinic began to allow certain in-person visits. Those who are diabetic may need in-person exams to look for foot wounds instead of a video call, Litton said.
But allowing patients back into the building created more challenges. The clinic's patients being at risk, the clinic need to provide as much social distancing as possible.
"Our standard work environment did not involve cameras and microphones," Litton said describing the clinic's pre-pandemic environment.
In fact, the clinic's providers didn't have laptops as standard equipment before the pandemic. And the clinic had a pretty open door policy. But now, patients can't just drop in.
New doorbell and remote locking systems on the doors allow clinic staff to know exactly who is entering the building. the clinic has also staggered times when different people will be in the building. Monday clinic hours have been reserved for in-person specialty visits like gynecological visits. And any in-person visits for normal Tuesday-Thursday clinic hours are staggered to prevent patient interactions.
Educational classes like the food pantry demonstrations on healthy diets have also been restructured to fit a virtual classroom.
But with all of the changes, Litton said the pandemic has forced ingenuity and some things might stick around.
One thing to stay is telehealth.
"Working for a non-profit, free care clinic means that we don't have a budget that is as robust as somebody else," Litton said. "If I can give an employee the opportunity to be remote accessed just in the afternoon when their child gets off the bus, I am going to try and do that. Just the idea that we don't have to have somebody come to the building just because it is the way we always did it is something we may keep."
But in order to make telehealth more widespread, patients needs more access to technology. Several patients would benefit from telehealth but don't have access to a computer, or at least one with a camera and microphone. Being able to give a patient that access could increase care and limit in-person visits that currently put those patients at risk of COVID-19.
The vaccine
The vaccine is already being distributed in Cabarrus County. As of Jan. 5, the county has administered 762 vaccines. But it will take a while until Phase 2 of the vaccines which will allow 16-64 year-olds with health conditions that put them at risk to receive a vaccine.
While the clinic's patient pol leans more in the 60 years and older age range, there are patients in their twenties through their fifties.
As the vaccine was initially being discussed months ago, the clinic was concerned for their patients and advocated for them.
"Our association has been in the initial conversation sin discussing what the vaccine plan looked like. They have been able to keep the vulnerability and the need of our patient population in the conversations and allow them to be a part of focus wen they need to fit into the distribution plan," Litton said.
The clinic's executive director said that vaccinating those at risk of health complications from COVID-19 are a top priority in vaccine distribution, which is why the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are going before the general population.
"For that vulnerable population, the possibility of a more severe experience, once having been infected, is very real. That is in part due to the underlying morbid co-conditions the individuals have," she said.
But those who are under the age of 65 without those conditions should know that their health has also been a part of the conversation, Litton said.
"The availability for one person is being evaluated the same way as the availability for other individuals," she said. "When the vaccine is made available for you, you will be informed, you'll know when, where and how."
As the vaccine makes its way through Phase 1a and Group 1 of Phase 1b, there are more tools available to fight the pandemic, especially for those most at risk. For the clinic's patients, Litton said, they will still need to be alert, watch, wear and wait, but the vaccine gives them a better ability to stay safe.