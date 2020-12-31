A year-end review for Harrisburg

The town of Harrisburg has seen big progress in a year of pandemics and Zoom town council meetings.
But the town has seen more growth than just more subdivisions heading for Harrisburg and a new transportation.
The town is looking toward more social change with a new Sustainability Executive Board and a Racial Equity Task Force.
Housing
The Town of Harrisburg has seen progress for its subdivision development in 2020.
While the Town Center Mixed-Use Project is still underway in staff-approval, it is making its way. The plan for town center not only includes residential units for rent or sale, it also offers commercial space for restaurants or retail.
But the site plan amendments are still under review and residents will have to wait.
But the town has approved preliminary plats for two developments, which are awaiting final plat approval. And the town council approved the annexation for the nicknamed Howie Property, after a rather drawn-out debate.
With the town expanding rapidly, the interest in the Harrisburg housing markets seems to have increased.
Two townhome project are making their way to the town.
The Brookdale Village Townhomes revised preliminary Plat was approved in October by town council. It includes 50 townhomes with an amenities area.
The town council also approved the preliminary plat for Morris Drive Townhomes, known as the Harrisburg Landing Project, this year. Initial plans are for 15 townhomes near Morris Drive and Patricia Avenue.
But the town will also see single-family detached subdivisions in the future.
The Calloway Subdivision preliminary plat was approved back in October after being rezoned in January 2018. Its plat, which deviated from the initial plans, was approved with 73 age-restricted lots.
To allow for better traffic flow, the developer plans to widen Robinson Church Road and install a left turn lane into the development near Rocky River Road.
But that isn’t the only age restricted development planned for Harrisburg.
The infamous Howie Property on Robinson Church Road was approved by tow council at a November 2020 meeting. While the property’s rezoning and annexation had been denied at a virtual April council meeting, a do-over vote was made on account of technical difficulties in April.
That vote annexed and rezoned the Howie Property to allow 77 age-restricted units with an open green space for residents.
But the town is also looking to expand its housing options. At the December 2020 town council meeting, there was a guest presentation on affordable housing. Looks like more change is headed for the Harrisburg housing market.
But with housing comes an increase in traffic, and a transportation plan would be useful.
After adopting the Harrisburg Area Land Use Plan in 2018, the town made plans to draft a Community Transportation Plan (CTP).
The town council approved the drafted CTP in October 2020. While the plan addresses high trafficked areas like Highway 49 and Robinson Church Road, it also plans for improvements to lower the carbon footprint.
There was an emphasis on bike lanes and greenways to not only encourage outdoor recreation but also commuter traffic.
A new board and task force
While the Harrisburg Sustainability Commission was already established, it received its executive board status in September 2020. And the board has plans for the town in the upcoming years.
The board is already planning to apply for a grant to help install two new EV charging stations at the Harrisburg Park, expanding on a previous EV charging station project.
The board has also worked with the town to have town buildings and facilities use energy efficient lighting. Town staff are also looking at electric car options for town vehicles.
The most notable change in 2020 was the Racial Equity Task Force formed in June 2020, a first of its kind for municipalities in Cabarrus County. The task force, made up of careers from pastor, doctor and teacher, has created a community survey.
The survey will help the task force identify residents’ opinions and experiences with racial equity in three areas: healthcare, education and law enforcement.
Mayor Steve Sciascia updated the town council at the December meeting that the survey will be going out sometime in 2021. The mayor also hopes other municipalities in Cabarrus County will join in.
He said the task force hopes to make the survey a county-wide initiative and even plans to see if the county can create a Racial Equity Task Force.
Either way, Harrisburg is looking to make a memorable impact come 2021.