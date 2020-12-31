A year-end review for Harrisburg

But the town is also looking to expand its housing options. At the December 2020 town council meeting, there was a guest presentation on affordable housing. Looks like more change is headed for the Harrisburg housing market.

But with housing comes an increase in traffic, and a transportation plan would be useful.

After adopting the Harrisburg Area Land Use Plan in 2018, the town made plans to draft a Community Transportation Plan (CTP).

The town council approved the drafted CTP in October 2020. While the plan addresses high trafficked areas like Highway 49 and Robinson Church Road, it also plans for improvements to lower the carbon footprint.

There was an emphasis on bike lanes and greenways to not only encourage outdoor recreation but also commuter traffic.

A new board and task force

While the Harrisburg Sustainability Commission was already established, it received its executive board status in September 2020. And the board has plans for the town in the upcoming years.

The board is already planning to apply for a grant to help install two new EV charging stations at the Harrisburg Park, expanding on a previous EV charging station project.