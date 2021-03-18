A year in the pandemic through the eyes of a Harrisburg fire captain

HARRISBURG — When March rolled around last year, things started to look a little different at Harrisburg Fire Station Two, but as emails poured in about new personal protective equipment, cleaning and social distancing protocols, Captain David Towery wondered just how different it would get.
Towery remembers his four-member crew having one of their table talks in the morning during the first weeks of the pandemic and the sole topic was COVID-19. One of the main questions was how they would handle calls.
"I have been in the fire service since '98," Towery said in a phone interview with the Independent Tribune, "and I have never dealt with something like this before."
This was true for all first responders and front line workers. Towery said hearing about how paramedics, clinicians and law enforcement were handling calls and appointments helped curtail their own safety protocols.
Thankfully, the Harrisburg Fire Department was initially equipped with enough personal protective equipment (PPE), but his crew knew masks and gloves wouldn't be the only changes.
"Unusually — you know — we are first responders, so we come through the front door and say okay what's up. We figure it out," Towery explained. "But this made us step back first."
Instead of everyone jumping on scene at arrival, one crew member now goes through a list of screening questions, asking if anyone present has symptoms connected with COVID-19. It's a new step, but one Towery said is vital to prevent the spread.
"It goes a little deeper than just protecting everyone else that is coming to the scene," he explained. "It can mean for example I'm the only guy that is protecting my crew so they don't take it home to their family."
As call routines changed, so did shifts. Crew members were contained to their own shift. No one was allowed to swap and shifts were kept separate to limit exposure.
While it was a bit isolating, Towery said the crew members with him on C shift supported one another.
"We definitely leaned on each other," Towerys said. "We basically live with these people. This is our home away from home."
While they do have lives outside of the station, this was the first time that what one crew member did outside of the station could have a major and direct impact on the others. Already a tight knit group, that built even deeper trust and support, which extended beyond the station.
"It has definitely brought us closer, especially if a crew member had a family that was positive for Covid, and we would do anything to help our own with what they needed," he said.
But it also weighed heavy when crew members started to test positive like Towery did in the early fall. Even in a station taking every precaution to keep people safe, the virus still came.
Towery wasn't the only crew member to test positive, but he is grateful those numbers were limited.
"I think the other people on my truck have avoided it because of the lessons we have learned. It wasn't that we were doing things wrong to begin with," he said. "It made us way more aware. It was like, wow, we are supper safe here, how are people still getting it?"
Towery and his wife both tested positive. He experienced a roulette of Covid symptoms. But the hardest part for Towery and his family was quarantine.
"It definitely hit pretty hard, especially for my wife," he remembered.
His wife' s mother passed away while they were quarantined. They weren't able to attend the memorial service but they did Zoom in. Still, it wasn't the same and it brought the consequences of the pandemic home and to the fire house.
"It actually opened my eyes a little bit more once I had COVID-19," Towery said. "That was the time we realized, wow, we are vulnerable to this and we have to make sure that we dot our I's and cross our T's to make sure everyone stays safe."
While other fire fighters did test positive, they weren't all sick at once, which meant shift numbers stayed up and they were able to keep working functioning on schedule.
But with the strain of the pandemic seeping into personal, they needed to ground themselves. One way they did that was by staying connected with the community.
Fire stations have been closed to the public, but that didn't keep firefighters from reaching them.
They took trucks out for drive-by birthdays, turned their fire safety month events into Facebook Lives, created a TikTok account and even made sure a resident had enough toilet paper, taking from their own home stashes. It all kept them sane.
"Normalcy like drive-by birthdays, we enjoyed them because the smiling kids who were outside — even the adults — we got to make their day," he said.
And the community has shown their appreciation whether through artistic cakes, Girl Scout Cookies or people just saying 'thank you' in the grocery store.
Cabarrus County's COVID-19 related hospitalizations and percent positive of cases have been trending downward since January. And that is something the fire department has definitely noticed.
"We haven't seen a whole lot of Covid calls, which is a positive to me because — at one time," he explained, "that was all we could talk about and it was all the calls we were running."
Thankfully with three vaccines available now, Towery said they have felt some pressure release and believe there is
"It was a sigh of relief," Towery said recounting when the vaccine opened to first responders, "and we thought, wow, this is our answer to get back to some type of normalcy at work."
As more vaccine groups make their way to get shots in arms, Covid protocols are still in place at the fire station but things feel a little lighter.