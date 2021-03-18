A year in the pandemic through the eyes of a Harrisburg fire captain

But it also weighed heavy when crew members started to test positive like Towery did in the early fall. Even in a station taking every precaution to keep people safe, the virus still came.

Towery wasn't the only crew member to test positive, but he is grateful those numbers were limited.

"I think the other people on my truck have avoided it because of the lessons we have learned. It wasn't that we were doing things wrong to begin with," he said. "It made us way more aware. It was like, wow, we are supper safe here, how are people still getting it?"

Towery and his wife both tested positive. He experienced a roulette of Covid symptoms. But the hardest part for Towery and his family was quarantine.

"It definitely hit pretty hard, especially for my wife," he remembered.

His wife' s mother passed away while they were quarantined. They weren't able to attend the memorial service but they did Zoom in. Still, it wasn't the same and it brought the consequences of the pandemic home and to the fire house.

"It actually opened my eyes a little bit more once I had COVID-19," Towery said. "That was the time we realized, wow, we are vulnerable to this and we have to make sure that we dot our I's and cross our T's to make sure everyone stays safe."