AAA: Carolina gas price averages well-below $4 per gallon

CHARLOTTE– Gas prices in the Carolinas dropped an average of 13 cents per gallon on the week, continuing what is now a 7-week streak of declines. Both states averages have not been this low since April.

“Motorists are continuing to see some much needed relief at the pumps,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “But it’s too early to determine how long this will last. Crude oil prices made noticeable gains last week and this could cause gas prices to level out or increase.”

Currently, North Carolina’s gas price average sits at $3.89, having a 13-cent decline on the week. This average is 59 cents less than a month ago and 96 cents more than last year. South Carolina’s gas price average sits at $3.73, also having a 13-cent decline on the week. This average is 62 cents less than a month ago and 84 cents more than last year.

In Cabarrus County, gas prices are in the high $3.90s. Independent Tribune readers have reported gas prices in the Charlotte market, as low as the $3.30 range.

Monday’s national average of $4.21 is 63 cents less than a month ago and $1.04 more than a year ago.

The price for U.S. crude settled at $98.62 per barrel on Friday. That's 4% more than the week before. Gasoline stocks jumped nearly 30 cents per gallon. The price hikes came after OPEC and its allies - who have steadily raised fuel production rates on a monthly basis, decided to hold production at current levels in September. While that adds to existing concerns about global fuel supplies, the market remains concerned about a global recession and the potential of it driving down global fuel demand.

