CHARLOTTE– Gas prices in the Carolinas trekked higher last week in both states and could get more expensive soon, as global supply concerns caused oil prices to rise again last week.

The U.S. price of crude oil only rose by 2%, but it was enough to reach a new 2023 high of $83 per barrel. Ultimately, it amounts to what could be a 5-cent increase at the pump.

“When the cost of oil surpasses $80 per barrel, usually that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “If the current cost of oil remains at this level, motorists will likely see incremental price increases for now.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average is now $3.54, having a 10-cent increase on the week. This is 32 cents more than a month ago but 28 cents less than a year ago. South Carolina’s current gas price average is now $3.39, having a 7-cent increase on the week. This is 24 cents more than a month ago but 34 cents less than a year ago.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 9 cents since last week to hit $3.64. This is 17 cents more than a month ago but 44 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks dropped slightly. Lower demand would typically push pump prices down; instead, elevated oil prices have pushed them higher. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will follow suit.

