AAA: Crude oil drops to lowest price in five months; Carolinas continue to see decrease in pump price

CHARLOTTE – Heightened concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases and the reinstatement of lockdown policies have driven crude oil down to its lowest closing price since June, causing the Carolinas to see a consistent decrease in gas prices that will likely continue.

“We haven’t seen price averages at the start of November be this cheap since 2004,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “If crude oil continues to push cheaper, it’s likely we could see pump prices continue to remain below $2/gallon even at the end of the year.”

Both North and South Carolina made the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases seeing a 4-cent decline on the week. North Carolina’s gas price average currently sits at $1.94 – this is 11 cents cheaper than a month ago and 46 cents less than a year ago. South Carolina’s gas price average sits at $1.84 – this is 8 cents cheaper than a month ago and 42 cents less than a year ago.

Monday’s national average also pushed 4 cents cheaper, now sitting at $2.12 – while almost every state saw gas prices hold steady or decrease. Across the country, state gas price averages are cheaper on the month and the week. Motorists today can find gas for $2/gallon or less at 52% of gas stations.