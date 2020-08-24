AAA: Pump prices in Carolinas spike upward amidst tropical storms

CHARLOTTE – As North Carolina saw a significant jump at the pump making the nation’s top 10 largest weekly changes, South Carolina continues to be a part of the top 10 least expensive markets.
“With two storms threatening the gulf coast region, it’s likely to see a spike in gas prices,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “If platforms and rigs are offline for a long period of time, supply could tighten and prices could very well be impacted.”
On the week, North Carolina’s average increased a total of seven cents, sitting at $2.03. This is five cents more than a month ago and 36 cents cheaper than a year ago. South Carolina’s average increased a total of two cents, sitting at $1.92. This is two cents more than a month ago and 32 cents cheaper than a year ago.
Monda’s national average is $2.18, increasing by one cent on the week. That is the same price as a month ago and 41 cents cheaper than a year ago.
This week the market is watching Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. Marco, whose force is decreasing and is expected to be a tropical depression late on Tuesday, is less of a concern. However, Laura is forecasted to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane by early Tuesday.
While gasoline stocks remain at a healthy level, incremental increases are possible if these storms cause damage resulting in long-term impacts to oil rigs, refineries or the fuel supply chain as a whole. AAA will continue to monitor activity and provide related gas price updates.
For updated state and metro prices log on to https://gasprices.aaa.com/
