AARP Foundation Tax Aide needs volunteers

Tax season is only a few months away, and the AARP Foundation is in need of volunteers to help prepare and facilitate low- and middle-income seniors' taxes.
Bob Guerity, a volunteer for the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, said the foundation has been helping Cabarrus County seniors with their taxes free of charge for over a decade.
Seniors can usually make appointments during tax season to meet volunteers at the Cabarrus County Senior Center on Corban Avenue on Mondays and Wednesdays from February until Tax Day in April.
Usually, the volunteers file taxes for about 850 clients in a given season.
But since COVID appeared, things have been a little different.
Guerity said the Cabarrus tax-aide volunteers received notice from the AARP Foundation and from the senior center on March 13, 2020, that they would have to stop meeting with clients.
"We were halfway through the season. We had met with 400-plus of our clients and handled their taxes. We still had appointments for 400-plus," Guerity remembered. "We had to call them and say we were sorry, but we can't do this for you. You'll have to look elsewhere."
Some of the clients the volunteers work with have used the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program's service for over a decade and struggled to find a place to help them with so little time.
"That is heart-breaking to us because we get to know these people," he said. "You can put gas in your own car. You can check your own tires, but doing taxes can be a little bit scary."
When the 2021 tax season rolled around, the senior center and the tax-aide program were able to create enough social distancing guidelines to allow the Cabarrus volunteers to get back to filing taxes. But things were still strained. The number of appointments allowed in a day were fewer because of how many people were allowed in the center at one time. Volunteers only work Mondays and Wednesdays for whatever amount of time they can give. That didn't leave a lot of extra room.
Instead of the 850 clients that volunteers normally see at the center, they had about 500.
And after the last year and a half, Guerity said, people need help with their taxes. Many people struggled with getting or wondering with to do with their Economic Impact Payments. Guerity said those are questions the volunteers answered. But those weren't the only hurdles.
"We get thrown curve balls all the time," he said, "like with unemployment last year. We had so many people on unemployment. And usually that is taxable money. But then in the middle of tax season, we got notice that they weren't going to tax it for 2020 taxes. We had to call a lot of clients and have them come back in so we could refile."
Even this year, some people may receive the Advance Child Tax Credit and have questions about how it works.
Guerity said he hopes to reach more clients in 2022 by getting more volunteers.
Currently, there are about 20 volunteers working as tax preparers out of the senior center and about five or six who work as facilitators.
Guerity said he needs about five more preparers and three or four more facilitators to get back to the level of clients the Cabarrus volunteers are used to serving.
Facilitators welcome clients, help organize paperwork and help with the flow of appointments. Tax preparers are the volunteers who file taxes.
And volunteers don't need prior tax knowledge to help. Guerity, a former engineer, said his team is made up of people from many career backgrounds, including a former airplane pilot and computer programmers. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is also always in need of bilingual volunteers.
Once people sign up to volunteer, they go through training depending on which role they will fill. Tax preparers tend to go through more software training, Guerity said, since they file taxes on a computer. They also become IRS-certified.
Volunteers also work about two months, from February until Tax Day in April. The senior center offers space for tax volunteers on Mondays and Wednesdays. Usually appointments last a maximum of 1½ hours per client.
Volunteers can work whatever hours they can give on those days.
Guerity said he would love to have enough volunteers to open appointment times on Saturdays as well, but currently they don't have the volunteer numbers needed.
Usually clients find out about the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program through social media, friends or flyers at the senior center.
When tax season starts getting closer, the senior center promotes a phone number where clients can make an appointment to have their taxes done.
While tax season is months away, Guerity said, they are trying to prepare now for whatever system they will have, whether social distanced as it was in 2021 or as a hybrid model.
But Guerity said he wants to fill his volunteer slots and get as many people trained as possible so they can help more people in the next tax season.
"They smile. They thank you, and that's it," he said. "That's what you get out of it. You help someone who may not have had as much tax knowledge as you do. And for a lot of people, taxes can be scary."
Anyone interested in volunteering in Cabarrus County for the upcoming tax season can call Bob Guerity at 704-929-9106.
To learn more about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-687-2277.