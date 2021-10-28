AARP Foundation Tax Aide needs volunteers

"That is heart-breaking to us because we get to know these people," he said. "You can put gas in your own car. You can check your own tires, but doing taxes can be a little bit scary."

When the 2021 tax season rolled around, the senior center and the tax-aide program were able to create enough social distancing guidelines to allow the Cabarrus volunteers to get back to filing taxes. But things were still strained. The number of appointments allowed in a day were fewer because of how many people were allowed in the center at one time. Volunteers only work Mondays and Wednesdays for whatever amount of time they can give. That didn't leave a lot of extra room.

Instead of the 850 clients that volunteers normally see at the center, they had about 500.

And after the last year and a half, Guerity said, people need help with their taxes. Many people struggled with getting or wondering with to do with their Economic Impact Payments. Guerity said those are questions the volunteers answered. But those weren't the only hurdles.