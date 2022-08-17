ACT getting ready for its fall production

CONCORD – Prepare to enter the fantasy of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: An Immersive Experience for Families, on the campus of Pioneer Springs Community School in Charlotte. It will be a production of the Concord-based Activate Community Through Theatre.

Artistic Director, Dr. Wrenn Goodrum has conceived the immersive experience and adapted the script from the book by Lewis Carroll. Just like Alice, (or in this production four Alices) a maximum of sixteen audience members per Alice must make a choice to follow Alice either through The Garden Adventure or The Forest Adventure.

The Garden Adventure will guide you from the Duchess and the Cook, Humpty Dumpty, the Gardeners, and the Flowers, before navigating an incline to walk down into the Hatter’s Tea Party. Viewers will find places to rest in and around the school, including its garden.

The Forest Adventure will encounter the Cheshire Cats, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, The Caterpillar Diva and the Gryphon and Mock Turtle, all on a path through the forest near a pond. This trip will have no seating along the way.

Each journey winds up at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, where a cookie and beverage will be served. Audiences will have a chance to play croquet with The Queen, King and Knave of Hearts. In the grand finale everyone will witness Alice’s trial as the dramatic finish.

As the show is an outdoor experience, be sure to have bug spray and sunscreen handy.

To purchase tickets, go to: www.activatecommunitythroughtheatre.com.