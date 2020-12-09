Advanced tech company to expand in Salisbury with $2.6 million investment

“Integro Technologies is a prominent name in advanced quality-control systems, and its customers include many of North Carolina’s largest businesses,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “We salute the innovative spirit this company brings to our economy and congratulate their workers and management on the success that has led to this exciting expansion.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Integro Technologies continued expansion in North Carolina. The new positions will include field and logistic solution engineers and technicians, thereby expanding Integro’s capacity to support e-commerce and manufacturing operations. Annual salary for the positions is expected to average $61,667, creating a payroll impact of more than $1.85 million per year for the surrounding community. Rowan County’s overall average annual wage is $43,883.

A performance-based grant of $80,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Integro’s expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, Rowan County, Rowan EDC and the City of Salisbury.