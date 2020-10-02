Adventure gear manufacturer to invest $1 Million in Old Fort

“Innovation drives companies of all sizes and industry segments to North Carolina,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “Triple Aught Design is the newest addition to our state’s impressive list of growing manufacturers, and we welcome the energy, values and vision that has led to their success.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Triple Aught Design’s decision to establish its first manufacturing facility in North Carolina. The new positions include designers, sewing operators, retail staff, operations and administrative personnel. Salaries for the new jobs will vary by position, but the average annual wage will exceed McDowell County’s overall average annual wage of $36,753 and create a payroll impact of more than $2.5 million per year.

A performance-based grant of $210,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Triple Aught Design’s expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.