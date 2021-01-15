Affordable housing nonprofit looking for 'unicorn' executive director

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once hired, the director will be responsible for administering, managing, maintaining, planning, and directing CFEA programs and activities. The executive director will also seek out and apply for funding opportunities.

This was one of the key reasons the city created the association. As a non-profit, CFEA is able to apply for different affordable housing grants and donations that the city cannot access. Created by the city council, CFEA will aid the city's affordable housing efforts by handling rental housing options.

While the city's grant will help CFEA fill its executive director position, it can also help acquire properties, cover construction costs, provide required matches for non-governmental grants, and pay for other administrative and operational expenses.

Council member McKenzie stated that the city can expect to see more grant requests from CFEA as more affordable housing opportunities become available.

The city also took another step for fordable housing during Thursday night's meeting.

The council agreed to sell the property located at 98 Chestnut Drive SW for $149,500. Currently, the house is about 90 percent complete with some finishing projects like the driveway left to do.