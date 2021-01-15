Affordable housing nonprofit looking for 'unicorn' executive director

CONCORD — The Concord City Council approved an affordable housing grant to help the Concord Family Enrichment Association (CFEA) hire an executive director.
At the Jan. 14 council meeting, the council approved a $300,000 Affordable Housing Revolving Fund grant for CFEA to accomplish long-term affordable housing goals for itself and the city.
At the December 2020 council meeting, CFEA mentioned its plans to request funding from the city in order to fill its executive director position. The Association also noted that it received its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and its first N.C. Association of Relators Housing Foundation grant at the end of 2020.
Assistant City Manager Josh Smith, stated at the Tuesday night work session that CFEA is embarking on its most critical and important task.
"Bringing the executive director on board will be a critical and important first step," Smith said.
The CFEA Board of Directors requested the housing grant to advertise, recruit, and hire an executive director for the organization.
Council member JC McKenzie, who acts as a liaison to the council for CFEA, said the Board of Directors will meet soon to refine the job description before posting. But it may be a difficult roll to fill.
"We think we are looking for a unicorn, so it is going to be a difficult search to find what we need," the council member joked.
Once hired, the director will be responsible for administering, managing, maintaining, planning, and directing CFEA programs and activities. The executive director will also seek out and apply for funding opportunities.
This was one of the key reasons the city created the association. As a non-profit, CFEA is able to apply for different affordable housing grants and donations that the city cannot access. Created by the city council, CFEA will aid the city's affordable housing efforts by handling rental housing options.
While the city's grant will help CFEA fill its executive director position, it can also help acquire properties, cover construction costs, provide required matches for non-governmental grants, and pay for other administrative and operational expenses.
Council member McKenzie stated that the city can expect to see more grant requests from CFEA as more affordable housing opportunities become available.
The city also took another step for fordable housing during Thursday night's meeting.
The council agreed to sell the property located at 98 Chestnut Drive SW for $149,500. Currently, the house is about 90 percent complete with some finishing projects like the driveway left to do.
The property was constructed as part of the city's 2018-2019 initiative to address the growing housing need in Concord. Out of those efforts, three houses were constructed, including the Chestnut Drive property. The city council approved the construction of 98 Chestnut Drive SW in June 2020. And it has sold for the full asking price.
In the city's fiscal year 2019-2020 budget, there is a one cent of tax monies that is allocated in a fund to help fund purchase and construction of affordable housing. As the city sells properties, like 98 Chestnut Drive SW, that money goes back into the fund. Any affordable housing grants, like the one requested by CFEA, will also come out of this fund.
Other affordable housing projects are nearing completion and the city has completed grading for more.