Like most things during the COVID-19 pandemic the After Dark @ All Saints program was shut down. Now after a three-year absence it has returned.

I had the opportunity Monday to speak at one of the sessions. The title of my program was “Local News Now and In the Future.”

The participants paid to learn more about the newspaper and to have a discussion about the future news. They had great questions and I had the pleasure to have Don Smith, the former managing editor of The Daily Independent, to be in the group.

We had a lively discussion about how the Independent Tribune got to its current state and about what I see as the future locally.

The After Dark program kills two birds with one stone. The sessions help educate the participants and the money raised goes to community projects. More than $14,000 was raised prior to COVID-19.

Debby Smith, one of the organizers, said this year’s programs have already raised more than $4,000. Debby, a great supporter of minor baseball in Kannapolis, was the wife of former Daily Independent and Independent Tribune reporter, the late Marshall Smith. Marshall was also the leader of the Night Shelter at the Salvation Army in Cabarrus County for many years.

Most of the offerings are full or have already been held. You can see the catalog and check for availability online at www.allsaintsconcord.org Here are some remaining sessions:

Friday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Future of Kannapolis — Mayor Darrell Hinnant

Lamp Making

Cook Kitchen Gadgets

Saturday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

Anglican Rosary

Sunday, Feb. 12, 3 p.m.

Composting

Artisan Pizza

Monday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Future of Concord — Mayor Bill Dusch

Cooking with 2 Gals

“After Dark @ All Saints is a bright spot in our collective emergence from three years of COVID-limited activities,” according to the catalog. “It’s a wonderful time to explore new and old interests in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.”

I have to agree. It was a pleasure talking with people who care about our community so much.

A number of local businesses and individuals supported this year’s program including Raitz Automotive Service, Cabarrus Brewing Company, Aldi and 2 Gals Kitchen. All of the programs are at All Saints’ Episcopal Church.

