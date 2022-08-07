Afton Rotary Club again joins SchoolTools project to help with back-to-school drive

The Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club is sponsoring the Cabarrus County WSOC-TV 9 SchoolTools project for the fifth year.

All supplies collected benefit Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools students and staff. In the first four years, over 108,000 items have been collected and provided to schools.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rotarians will be hosting a drive-and-drop supply collection in Afton Village near the gazebo on Village Drive. School supplies, including facial tissues and disinfectant wipes will be collected. Financial donations to the “Rotary Club of Concord-Afton Sunset” will also be accepted and will be used to purchase the most-needed items.

Staples is selling supply boxes of 19 items for $5 which can be placed in our 9SchoolTools barrel at Staples. The Ashley Home Store in the Afton Ridge shopping center (Kannapolis Parkway) is a corporate sponsor for the overall WSOC Channel 9 School Tools project for the 22 counties in the Channel 9 viewing area. Target and Harris Teeter have also generously provided donations.

Visit the 9SchoolTools page at https://www.facebook.com/Cabarrus9SchoolTools or email the Club at Cabarrus9SchoolTools@gmail.com for more information.

Most needed items include earbuds and headphones, 2-inch or larger binders, No. 2 pencils and mechanical pencils, highlighters, composition and spiral notebooks, loose leaf paper, crayons, colored pencils, colored markers, glue sticks (not scented), and copy paper. Only new items can be accepted.

Donation sites through Aug. 14 include:

Ashley Home Store

Staples (Carolina Mall)

St. James the Greater Catholic Church

Gilwood Presbyterian Church

Team Honeycutt/Allen Tate Realtors

The Wine Room

Churn Buddies Creamery & Coffee

West Cabarrus Y

Donations after Aug. 14 can be made by contacting the Rotary Club through email.