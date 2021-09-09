Air Force Junior ROTC cadets raise money for 9/11 Memorial Museum

Cadets with the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Jay M. Robinson High School will hold at 9/11 20th Anniversary Flag Vigil Friday.

Cadets will run with the United States, Air Force and Unit AFJROTC Flag around the school's track for the entire school day Sept. 10 in silence. Names of Air Force service members that died in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and other significant events stemming from the 9/11 the attack will be read throughout the vigil.

Cadets are also fund raising for the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City. The goal of the fund raiser is $2,500.

The memorial museum bears solemn witness to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993. The museum honors the nearly 3,000 victims of these attacks and all those who risked their lives to save others. It further recognizes the thousands who survived and all who demonstrated extraordinary compassion in the aftermath.

The fundraiser is located here.