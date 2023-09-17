WASHINGTON — The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C., are heading out on a 12-day community relations tour to Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina and Virginia. The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present in a showcase of musical excellence. All concerts are free and open to the public, though they do require tickets. Free tickets for these concerts are available at: https://bit.ly/TheUSAFBandTickets.

The USAF Concert Band and Singing Sergeants will be in Mooresville on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, 161 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville.

The Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The United States Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.