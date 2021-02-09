Allegiant announces new flight, low rate fare at Concord-Padgett

“At the City of Concord, we continually strive to provide the highest level of service to the community,” said Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Aviation Director Dirk Vanderleest. “We are proud of our growing partnership with Allegiant and grateful for their continued investment in our community. The new service to Sarasota, Florida, offers an exciting opportunity for citizens in Concord and the greater Charlotte region, and we look forward to continuing our work with Allegiant to add even more low-cost, nonstop destinations in the future.”