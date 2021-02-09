Allegiant announces new flight, low rate fare at Concord-Padgett
CONCORD — Concord-Padgett Regional Airport will have a new route to Sarasota Florda beginning May 2021.
Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces new service from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) to Sarasota, Fla. via Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) beginning May 28.
To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $49.
“We’re incredibly excited to grow again at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport with this new route,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re certain that Charlotte-area travelers will love having an ultra-low-cost, nonstop option to get away to this popular destination just in time for summer travel.”
The new route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
“At the City of Concord, we continually strive to provide the highest level of service to the community,” said Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Aviation Director Dirk Vanderleest. “We are proud of our growing partnership with Allegiant and grateful for their continued investment in our community. The new service to Sarasota, Florida, offers an exciting opportunity for citizens in Concord and the greater Charlotte region, and we look forward to continuing our work with Allegiant to add even more low-cost, nonstop destinations in the future.”
Allegiant offers a unique option to Charlotte-area travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.
One-way fares at $49
Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 10, 2021, for travel by Aug. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.