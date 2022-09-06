Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Oct. 29

KANNAPOLIS – On Saturday, Oct. 29, Rowan and Cabarrus County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a walker or Team Captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rowan-Cabarrus, visit act.alz.org/RowanCabarrus or call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina including: Alamance County, Asheville, Charlotte, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln Counties, Fayetteville, Guilford County, Henderson County, Iredell County, Jacksonville, Moore County, Mount Airy, New Bern, Rowan-Cabarrus Counties, Triangle (Raleigh and Durham), Unifour (Hickory), Wilmington and Winston-Salem. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800- 272-3900.