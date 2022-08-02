American Heart Association recognizes Cabarrus EMS for commitment to quality care

CONCORD – Cabarrus County EMS recently received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

This is the ninth consecutive year Cabarrus has been recognized by Mission: Lifeline since the recognition program launched in 2014. The award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based practices as outlined by the American Heart Association.

“Providers at Cabarrus County EMS are well-trained and ready to respond to all emergencies,” said EMS Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brines. “What helps us stand apart is the commitment of our partners, which include local fire, police and hospital agencies. They are equally dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcome for our patients.”

Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI—the deadliest type of heart attack. A STEMI is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

Mission: Lifeline is the American Heart Association's national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks.

The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks—starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and health care system.