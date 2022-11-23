American Legion Auxillary kicks off annual veterans Christmas projext

HARRISBURG — Preparations have already begun to bring Christmas to approximately 150 hospitalized veterans and active military. Harrisburg’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit #523 will distribute gift bags to veterans residing in local assisted living centers, rehab centers, nursing homes and other veterans care facilities.

With this year’s distribution scheduled for mid-December, students at Hickory Ridge Elementary School are already at work decorating gift bags and preparing personalized Christmas cards.

Auxiliary members are again seeking the community’s support of this program, and donation boxes have been placed in the following locations: Pub 49, Harrisburg Hometown Pharmacy, Lowe’s Foods, Pinnacle Bank, 5/3 Bank, Truliant Federal Credit Union, and the lobby area at Harrisburg Town Hall & YMCA of Harrisburg.

Items requested for this program:

Toothbrushes Toothpaste

Shampoo Deodorant

Body Lotion Body Wash

Socks Sugar-free chewing gum or candies

Lap Blankets Chapstick

Crossword puzzle books Pens & Pencils

Last pickup of donated items will be around Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Monetary donations for this project will also be welcomed. Checks payable to American Legion Auxiliary #523 may be mailed to 8268 Ferrell Place, Harrisburg, N.C. 28075 and are tax deductible. For further information, contact Janice MacLeod at 980-253-0656 or jhm1018@aol.com. Thanks for your support!