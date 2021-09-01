 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion Post 51 accepting donations for yard sale
0 Comments
top story

American Legion Post 51 accepting donations for yard sale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
September 11 Yard Sale

American Legion Post 51 is hosting a yard sale Saturday, Sept. 11 and is open to donations. 

 American Legion Post 51

CONCORD —American Legion Post 51 is hosting a breakfast and yard sale Saturday, September 11.

The Post is holding the event at 165 Wilshire Ave. SW starting at 7 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those who would like to sell items at the yard sale are able to rent a table for $10.

The Post is also open for donations to be sold at the yard sale.

The yard sale and breakfast will take place rain or shine.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts