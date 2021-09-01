American Legion Post 51 accepting donations for yard sale

Staff report
CONCORD —American Legion Post 51 is hosting a breakfast and yard sale Saturday, September 11.
The Post is holding the event at 165 Wilshire Ave. SW starting at 7 a.m.
Those who would like to sell items at the yard sale are able to rent a table for $10.
The Post is also open for donations to be sold at the yard sale.
The yard sale and breakfast will take place rain or shine.
