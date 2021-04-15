 Skip to main content
American Legion Post 51 to host fundraiser ride
American Legion Post 51 to host fundraiser ride

Concord American Legion Post 51

The Concord American Legion Post 51 is hosting a ride and fundraiser Saturday in honor of a few post members and family along with the Colon Furr Nursing Program.  

 Submitted Photo

CONCORD – The American Legion Post 51 in Concord is hosting a ride fundraiser for a nursing school scholarship.

The Concord chapter of legion riders plan to meet Saturday, April 17, at the post for a ceremony in honor of former Post 51 Riders Director Bill Hill and the sons of Post Commander Steve Laws at noon.

The ride is part of an annual fundraiser for the North Carolina Department of American Legion. Post 51 is also taking the opportunity to honor Hill following his sudden death in 2020. He was a beloved member of the post and an avid rider.

Bill Hill

Bill Hill was an avid rider and a major part of Post 51. Riders and post members will be able to honor his memory Saturday. 

The fundraiser will benefit the Colon Furr Memorial Nursing Scholarship Program, through which the American Legion Department of North Carolina usually provides five scholarships to students enrolled in nursing. The program was started at the June 1988 Department Convention where Colon Furr was elected to serve as department commander. Furr was a resident of Asheville and a long time employee of the Asheville VA hospital.

All post riders are encouraged to participate in the ride and anyone can donate to the Colon Furr foundation nursing scholarship here.

The post hopes to have many riders attend and folks can meet at the post prior to the noon ceremony. The ride will take off from the post and make about a 40 mile journey and eventually ending at the Harrisburg Veterans Park.

