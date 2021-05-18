American Legion remembers WWI veteran and Medal of Honor recipient

Staff report
CONCORD — The American Legion Post 51 in Concord will be changing the flags on Veterans' graves next week.
Participants can meet at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
The Riders of Post 51 will also be organizing and creating a memorial for Medal of Honor Recipient Second Lt. Samuel L. Parker, Army soldier. Parker served during WWI and is buried at Oakwood Cemetery. The Riders will hold the memorial in conjunction with the flag placement ceremony May 29.
The community can help support this event by donating. A jay will be placed at the Canteen of Post 51.
