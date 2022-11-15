America's Got Talent's Sons of Serendip performs in the Davis Theatre Wednesday

Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge over Trouble Water," Bonnie Raitt's I Can't Make you love me," Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Chances are you've heard most of the songs Sons of Serendip will perform this Wednesday evening in the Davis Theatre, but we're sure you haven't heard them performed this way.

That's because the quartet, made up of lead vocalist Micah Christian, pianist and guitarist Cordaro Rodriguez, cellist Kendall Ramseur and harpist Mason Morton, seems to cast a spell over another artist's song, transforming it by arrangement into something critics from sources like the Los Angeles Times call "a welcome experiment."

You may remember the group's success during Season 9 of NBC's America's Got Talent, where they rose to fourth place before elimination from the popular and high-profile talent contest.

Since then, Sons of Serendip has been busy touring around the world, with their next stop is Cabarrus County.

Bring a date, a group of friends or some family members and check out Sons of Serendip in the Davis Theatre this Wednesday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at https://bit.ly/3TkWDmn.

The Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

A special thank you to Hilton Garden Inn for providing Hotel rooms for Sons of Serendip during their stay in town.

This Week (Nov. 16 - 20)

Funkytown Sketch Club: Birritaco – Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come join Fulltime Funkytown and local illustrator and art educator Sophie Olsen as she hosts this laid-back sketch club for citizens of Concord, lovers of sketching, and fun folks interested in meeting other fun folks! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. 288 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

Art on the Go - Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-1/#register-accordion

Upcoming

Art Lab - Wednesday, Nov. 30, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Cookies with Santa - Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m. Bring your kids to enjoy cookies with Santa at The Galleries; free and open to the public; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Jim Avett - Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ‘Tis the season to be jolly with Cabarrus County storyteller and musician Jim Avett. Enjoy an evening of traditional holiday songs, beloved gospel favorites, and plenty of stories from his life on the farm and as the father of sons Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers. Bring the entire family and get ready to laugh, sing and capture the Christmas spirit all in one night. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $27 cabarrusartscouncil.org/jim-avett-christmas-show; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1 - 2:30 p.m. and 4 - 5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Funkytown Sketch Club: End of Year Gala – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. For this special Funkytown Sketch Club meet-up, we will be celebrating the work done by all the folks who sketched with us over the last ten meet-ups at Table 11! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. Table 11, 11 Union Street South, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with santa claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).