Andrea Smith named 2021 Citizen of the Carolinas

Andrea Smith has been named the 2021 Citizen of the Carolinas by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance® (CLT Alliance). The announcement was made during the CLT Alliance’s Annual Leadership Retreat before a hybrid audience of Executive Committee and Board of Trustee members. The award is the highest honor given by the CLT Alliance and will be presented at the organization’s Annual Outlook Meeting Dec. 8.

Smith serves as Bank of America’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and is a member of the company’s executive management team. She is transitioning her responsibilities as CAO, in line with her plans to retire from the company at the end of 2021. Smith plans to expand her focus on philanthropic work and, as a part of that, help increase economic opportunity in Charlotte. Smith is also leading the formation of a Bank of America alumni council that will connect retirees and former employees to help them better serve communities across the globe, and upon her retirement from the company, she will chair that work.