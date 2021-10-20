Andrea Smith named 2021 Citizen of the Carolinas

Andrea Smith has been named the 2021 Citizen of the Carolinas by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance® (CLT Alliance). The announcement was made during the CLT Alliance’s Annual Leadership Retreat before a hybrid audience of Executive Committee and Board of Trustee members. The award is the highest honor given by the CLT Alliance and will be presented at the organization’s Annual Outlook Meeting Dec. 8.
Smith serves as Bank of America’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and is a member of the company’s executive management team. She is transitioning her responsibilities as CAO, in line with her plans to retire from the company at the end of 2021. Smith plans to expand her focus on philanthropic work and, as a part of that, help increase economic opportunity in Charlotte. Smith is also leading the formation of a Bank of America alumni council that will connect retirees and former employees to help them better serve communities across the globe, and upon her retirement from the company, she will chair that work.
Upon hearing of her selection, Smith said, “I am honored and humbled to receive the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance® Citizen of the Carolinas award. It is a testament to the amazing people I have had the privilege to work with at Bank of America for nearly 34 years. As I embark on the next phase of my life, I continue to be inspired by creating opportunities for all to thrive, in the city I so proudly call home.”
As a trailblazer and champion for women in banking, Smith started out often being the only woman in the room when her career began in 1988. Smith has held a number of senior leadership positions for Bank of America, including head of Global Human Resources. In that role, she managed a global workforce of 285,000 employees and transformed the bank’s hiring, employee benefits, and diversity and inclusion efforts.
Under Smith’s leadership, Bank of America has spent more than $2 billion with women- and minority-owned businesses and has been recognized for its commitment to supplier diversity by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and the National Minority Supplier Development Council.
Smith’s contributions to the Charlotte Region extend outside of the walls of Bank of America and deep into the community. As co-chair of the Leading on Opportunity Council, Smith is helping to create equal opportunity for all through creating a road map to address early childhood education, workforce development, affordable housing, and family stability.
Smith and her husband, Sean, created a family foundation and, as part of that, endowed a scholarship that provides financial support to participants of the Carolina Youth Coalition. The fund has granted scholarships to 20 college-bound high school seniors since 2020. They have also endowed scholarships at Southern Methodist University and East Carolina University to support those in need.
“We are thrilled to have Andrea Smith as our 2021 Citizen of the Carolinas,” said CLT Alliance Chairman of the Board Carol Lovin. “Andrea has provided decades of strong leadership in moving the needle for economic mobility and equity. Her diligent efforts and consistent commitment to support women- and minority-owned businesses and business leaders have helped allow more people in our community the opportunity to advance and thrive.”
Smith, an Oklahoma native, graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in economics. She serves on the boards of numerous nonprofit organizations, including the PGA of America and the Charlotte Sports Foundation. Smith has been recognized by American Banker for the past seven years as one of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and by Business North Carolina as one of the most influential business leaders in the state.