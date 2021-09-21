Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awards North Carolina Freedom Park $1.9 million

About North Carolina’s Freedom Park

Recognizing the lack of public monuments for African Americans, in 2002 the Paul Green Foundation conducted a series of town hall meetings across the state to explore ideas to honor the African American struggle for freedom. Community members, educators, activists and leaders from around the state came together to consider how to honor the contributions of Black and African American citizens and to come to terms with North Carolina’s history of racism and oppression. The result was widespread support for a public park to be built in the state’s capital city of Raleigh that would be both commemorative and educational. A biracial statewide group was incorporated in 2004 with support from the Paul Green Foundation and the State Arts Council to pursue planning and funding for this monumental project. https://ncfmp.nationbuilder.com/