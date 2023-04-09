Editor's Note This is the third of a three-part series on what is happening in the United Methodist Church.

In two previous columns, I discussed the splintering of the United Methodist Church based on differing views about the relationship between human sexuality and the Christian faith. Today, let’s talk about how some United Methodist congregations and members are splintering from one another.

No United Methodist nor any other congregation is ever filled with people who all agree about everything. We differ about the version of the Bible we read, ways of worship, music we sing, sermons we like, and missions we support.

Each congregation has conservatives, progressives, and lots of people in the middle. No one should be surprised that every congregation has people with different views about human sexuality.

I celebrate that diversity. I do not want to be a part of a congregation where everyone agrees with me on everything. As a pastor, I could guarantee that not everyone would like my sermons!

A complex view of sexuality

Currently, the United Methodist Church officially has a complex view about human sexuality. Our United Methodist official rulebook declares that all persons have sacred worth and we welcome all persons into membership and participation in a local congregation.

Yet, the United Methodist Church also now restricts the ordination of self-avowing and practicing homosexuals and does not allow its ministers to perform same-sex weddings. Honestly, our view is complicated and constantly evolving. Some United Methodists want to preserve the status quo. Others want changes so that our denomination may be more restrictive or more welcoming. And every four years, at a global gathering to review our rules, United Methodist positions might change. Being United Methodist means that we rarely see things in black and white.

Some United Methodist members and congregations find this tension unsustainable. The vast majority of United Methodists and their congregations are willing to negotiate the tension and remain in connection with other United Methodists. A small number of United Methodists believe that it is time to leave.

For the United Methodist congregations that are staying within the denomination, as will most in Cabarrus County, they will still be part of a great global connection, including over six million people in the United States and around seven million in over 44 other countries.

I suspect that 85% of all United Methodist congregations in the U.S. will remain. In Cabarrus County, about 70% will remain. The names of the churches will stay the same. The local organizational structure and links with other United Methodist congregations will continue. The cross and flame logo will remain, and bishops will appoint their pastors. We may grow more progressive or conservative; time will tell.

Changes for those who leave

A few local congregations, about 25% in our region, have chosen to disaffiliate from our United Methodist Church. This process includes a vote by a Church Council, information sessions, a vote of two-thirds of the members, and a payment to cover past clergy pension expenses and other monies due to the denomination. After a two-thirds vote, the local congregation will then control its own property and all members will no longer be United Methodist.

The disaffiliating members and congregations will experience many changes. They will have to change their name, logo, and legal and tax status. Every congregation will have a new system of governance. No longer will pastors be vetted for ordination or appointed by a bishop. Each congregation will search for, hire, and have the right to dismiss their pastor.

Locally, at least one former United Methodist congregation has become independent. A new congregation in Concord is being formed related to the Global Methodist Church, a still small, predominately white denomination led by male pastors overwhelmingly in America’s South and Southwest.

To date, no congregation outside the United States is part of this new denomination with the global name, although a few congregations are expected to join from Russia and the Baltic states. There are not yet officially determined rules of organization or elected leaders. Much will change. This new denomination may have lots of growing pains.

In the midst of this splintering, some long-time United Methodists, who are either more traditional or more progressive than others in their own congregation, are now looking for new church homes more aligned with their own beliefs. Congregations are reaching out to members who no longer feel at home in their current congregation and seek a more hospitable place.

The future for United Methodists

The reality is that most of our bishops and most current members — including me — are somewhere in the broad middle. The United Methodist Church includes traditionalists and progressives, young and old, women and men, and people across the whole spectrum of human sexual orientation and behavior. I love our United Methodist diversity.

What’s the future of The United Methodist Church? Our Council of Bishops wrote these words in 2021:

“Christ’s prayer for our unity and command to gather all to the table, to make space for one another, appreciate one another, and look for Christ in each other, prohibit us from creating individual tables only for those who think, act, look, and perceive the world like we do. …

“We cannot be a traditional church or a progressive church or a centrist church. We cannot be a gay or straight church. Our churches must be more than echo chambers made in our own image arguing with each other while neglecting our central purpose. …

“Instead, we must be one people, rooted in scripture, centered in Christ, serving in love and united in the essentials. It is hard work. It is sacred work. It is the ministry of reconciliation that Christ gave to each of us. Our best witness is to love each other as Christ loves us, to show the world the supernatural power of the Holy Spirit to bind us together despite our differences. This is living out the gospel.”

Amen.