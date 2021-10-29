Angel Tree, clothing drop-off set for Nov. 20

Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children in the Cabarrus/Stanly county area each year.
As part of the registration process, The Salvation Army collects necessary information to determine qualification for participation in the program and details on each Angel. Once a child (or senior adult) has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their first name and Christmas wish list is shared with generous donors in the community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their Christmas tree.
Unfortunately, not all Angels are chosen by a donor, nor do all donors include a mix of toys and clothing for their Angel. Join The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and Team Honeycutt in their mission to provide new clothing to every Angel Tree applicant. The Salvation Army had over 2,000 (800 more than the previous year) Angel applicants last year. And there were 800 “forgotten” angels not chosen by a donor. We anticipate the need to be just as great or greater this year.
To help provide much needed clothing, we are having a drive-by, drop off clothing drive on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Team Honeycutt’s parking lot, 13339 Concord Parkway N in Concord. Diane and Betty are founding members of the Women’s Auxiliary and over the years have provided support in many different ways. “The team is excited to be contributors of clothing this year to help the Women’s Auxiliary have a successful event. Helping to host this event is our honor and pleasure!”
Our Angels (boys and girls) range from newborns to 12 years old. New clothing suggestions: coats, hoodies, long sleeve tee shirts, jogging and sleep pants and shoes with our biggest need in the 7 to 12 year old (sizes 7/8-youth XXL) age group. We will also be collecting new children’s books, ages preschool through 14, for the Angels.
Angel information will be available at the clothing drive if you want to provide clothes and toys for a specific child, or you can pick an Angel at Concord Mills or Carolina Mall November 12th through December 12th. To choose an Angel online visit the website at https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/cabarrus/ and click on the link to Adopt an Angel from November 12th - December 12th.
For more information, please call (704) 782 7822. Thank you for your help in bringing the joy of Christmas to the less fortunate children in our community! Merry Christmas!