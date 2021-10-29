Angel Tree, clothing drop-off set for Nov. 20

Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children in the Cabarrus/Stanly county area each year.

As part of the registration process, The Salvation Army collects necessary information to determine qualification for participation in the program and details on each Angel. Once a child (or senior adult) has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their first name and Christmas wish list is shared with generous donors in the community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their Christmas tree.

Unfortunately, not all Angels are chosen by a donor, nor do all donors include a mix of toys and clothing for their Angel. Join The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and Team Honeycutt in their mission to provide new clothing to every Angel Tree applicant. The Salvation Army had over 2,000 (800 more than the previous year) Angel applicants last year. And there were 800 “forgotten” angels not chosen by a donor. We anticipate the need to be just as great or greater this year.