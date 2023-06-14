Related to this story

ANN FARABEE: A little farther

ANN FARABEE: A little farther

What an evening it had been! Jesus washed the feet of his disciples. He took part in the Last Supper. He predicted his betrayal and foretold t…

ANN FARABEE: Press through

ANN FARABEE: Press through

I love the feeling that I have when walking with a child and they reach up for my hand. Just that simple touch is so wonderful! They may be a …

ANN FARABEE: Always worth the wait

ANN FARABEE: Always worth the wait

Ahhh … I love adverbs, especially this one: I waited PATIENTLY for the Lord. Just adding the -ly tells us HOW to wait — patiently. (For all th…

ANN FARABEE: Lay down with me

ANN FARABEE: Lay down with me

This is a difficult column to write. Not easy, but applicable to our lives, for sure. Grab a tissue and hang with me. (Yes, I know the title i…

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia launches deadly attack on Ukrainian president's hometown