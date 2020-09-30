 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual butterfly release brings smiles
View Comments

Annual butterfly release brings smiles

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Red Admirals

Red Admirals rested on these kids’ hands before enjoying some nectar.

 From Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery held its 8th Annual Butterfly Release on Saturday, Sept. 19. The event featured 150 butterflies including Monarchs, Painted Ladies, Red Admirals, and Black Swallowtails.

In order to ensure everyone’s health and safety, this year’s event was modified to a drive-up program where participants picked up their butterfly(ies) and were then able to release them anywhere in the cemetery gardens or take with them for a private release elsewhere. One group of butterflies even traveled to the beach where they were released near the sea.

Butterfly release

Monarch butterflies seem to make every generation smile.
Butterfly release

The butterflies were misted, fed, and exercised before being gently placed in their envelopes prior to the release.

“We were so glad we were able to continue this annual tradition” said Mary Connaughty-Sullivan, company spokesperson. “The pandemic didn’t allow for our traditional program which includes live music and a large group release, but those who participated were very understanding of our precautions and have shared how meaningful the private releases were this year.”

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery is located on the corner of Highway 73 East and Cold Springs Road in eastern Cabarrus County and features a 30-acre cemetery and onsite funeral home and crematory.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts