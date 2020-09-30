Annual butterfly release brings smiles

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery held its 8th Annual Butterfly Release on Saturday, Sept. 19. The event featured 150 butterflies including Monarchs, Painted Ladies, Red Admirals, and Black Swallowtails.

In order to ensure everyone’s health and safety, this year’s event was modified to a drive-up program where participants picked up their butterfly(ies) and were then able to release them anywhere in the cemetery gardens or take with them for a private release elsewhere. One group of butterflies even traveled to the beach where they were released near the sea.

“We were so glad we were able to continue this annual tradition” said Mary Connaughty-Sullivan, company spokesperson. “The pandemic didn’t allow for our traditional program which includes live music and a large group release, but those who participated were very understanding of our precautions and have shared how meaningful the private releases were this year.”

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery is located on the corner of Highway 73 East and Cold Springs Road in eastern Cabarrus County and features a 30-acre cemetery and onsite funeral home and crematory.