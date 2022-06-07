 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual rehabilitation work on Concord sewer lines begins Monday, June 13

  • 0
CIPP MAP 2022

 This year's Sewer Cured in Place Pipe Lining project encompasses approximately 21,000 linear feet of sewer line, 89 manholes and 53 laterals.

 City of Concord

CONCORD – On Monday, June 13, City of Concord Water Resources Department contract crews will begin the annual Sewer Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Lining project. Work will be performed throughout the city and is scheduled to last through Nov. 10, 2022.

The annual CIPP Lining project helps to improve the longevity of the city’s infrastructure. This year’s project encompasses approximately 21,000 linear feet of sewer line, 89 manholes and 53 laterals. During the project, city contract crews will clean all of the sewer lines, and then use a steam process to line the manholes. Crews will also be installing a top hat on many sewer laterals. Residents may see steam coming from the manholes while this work is being performed; residents should not be alarmed as this is a normal part of the process.

Individual residents will be notified at least 24 hours in advance, by door hanger or in person, when work will be occurring on their street. There should be no disruption to sewer services over the course of the project.

The attached map includes the full list of routes, highlighted in red, where contract crews will perform work on the city sewer lines.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

She left Charlotte for a TV job in New York. Now, the ‘perfect job’ is bringing her back.

Anna Kooiman is coming back to Charlotte for the “perfect job.” Kooiman, who left WCCB Charlotte in 2010 for New York to host Fox News’ weekend show, will host a “female-focused” lifestyle show, “Your Day with Anna Kooiman,” on the Bahakel Communications station, she said Thursday. She left Fox News in 2016 after meeting her Australian husband, Tim. They live in Bondi Beach in Sydney, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives confidence vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts